Andrea Pirlo reveals why Paulo Dybala isn't playing for Juventus

Andrea Pirlo revealed Juventus forward Paulo Dybala isn't playing because he's not 'at 100%' yet. Pirlo is also without star striker Cristiano Ronaldo who tested positive for COVID-19.

The Argentine is yet to feature for the Italian champions in Serie A but came on in the game against Dynamo Kyiv. Talking after the game, Pirlo said:

He needs to play. Today we could see that he was not at 100%, he needs to put in minutes. Little by little, we will see him in top condition.

Paulo Dybala regaining his fitness after injury

Paulo Dybala had a bust-up with Juventus chief Fabio Paratici after the game against Crotone. The Old Lady drew with Crotone in their last game in Serie A.

Paulo Dybala of Juventus competes for the ball with Dries Mertens of SSC Napoli

Speaking in the aftermath of the incident Pirlo said:

I talked to him [Paulo Dybala] yesterday as I do to everyone else. He was a bit angry for not having played in Crotone, but we have to remember that he hasn't played for three months. He spent ten days in his room in Argentina taking medicines because he couldn't train. I took him to Crotone to let him do a few minutes, but unfortunately there were 10 of us left, and I couldn't add him. He is available, and we will see what to do.

Dybala was close to leaving the Italian side last year, with Tottenham and Manchester United interested. However, the 26-year-old stayed in Turin and built a great relationship on the pitch with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement

The Argentine has just 1 year left on his contract and several high-profile clubs would love to snap up the talented forward in a free transfer. Pirlo will hope the club can tie him to a long-term contract.

The legendary midfielder took on the reigns of the club in the summer and has made shrewd acquisitions of Álvaro Morata (Atlético Madrid, loan), Weston McKennie (Schalke, loan), Federico Chiesa (Fiorentina, loan). Morata specifically has hit the ground running for Juventus, scoring a brace in the Champions League clash against Kyiv.