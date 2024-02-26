Andreas Pereira sends message to Manchester United fans after dream win at Old Trafford with Fulham

Former Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira has sent a message to the fans of his old club for the reception they gave him after Fulham's win over Erik ten Hag's side this weekend.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Marco Silva's men in their Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday (February 24). Calvin Bassey got on the scoresheet after an hour of play to put Fulham 1-0 up.

Harry Maguire found a late equalizer in the 89th minute and it looked as though Manchester United would end up splitting the points with Fulham. However, Alex Iwobi's last-gasp stoppage-time winner (90+7') sent the Cottagers into celebrations after an emphatic victory.

The encounter saw former Manchester United midfielder Pereira return to Old Trafford. He started the match for Fulham and was replaced in the 68th minute by Tom Cairney.

Pereira took to social media to express his gratitude to fans for their positive reaction to his return. The Belgium-born midfielder wrote on Instagram:

"Vamos @fulham! Grande grande vitória em #OldTrafford contra @manchesterunited #MUFC…"

"Thanks to all the fans for the always positive reception, it’s always great to play here again."

Pereira joined Manchester United's youth set-up in 2012 from Dutch outfit PSV. He initially spent loan spells at Granada CF and Valencia before his first-team breakthrough in 2018.

Pereira made 22 appearances across competitions during the 2018-19 campaign and became a regular starter the following season before Bruno Fernandes' arrival in 2020 saw him fall down the pecking order.

Following subsequent loan spells at Lazio and Flamengo, the attacking midfielder joined Fulham in 2022.

"I've never seen anything like it!" - Pundit slams Manchester United star after display against Fulham

Pundit Jamie O'Hara has slammed Manchester United star Marcus Rashford for his performance against Fulham, insisting that the England international seems to have no passion to play for the club's badge anymore.

Rashford put on a lackluster display as he failed to have a meaningful impact in his side's defeat to Fulham. He has seen a massive decline in form from last season when he finished as the club's top scorer with 30 goals.

This term, the English winger has scored just five goals in all competitions after 31 matches. Speaking to Sky Sports after United's 2-1 loss to Fulham, O'Hara said of Rashford's performance:

"Watching him yesterday was absolutely shocking! I'm a fan of Marcus Rashford, he's got unbelievable ability, and he's got the potential to be a world-class football player."

"But his desire to play for Man United is non-existent. He walks around the football pitch like he doesn't want to be there. I've never seen anything like it!"

Expand Tweet