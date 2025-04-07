“Andres, Xavi, and Busquets deserved it and did not win it” - Barcelona star gives honest opinion on Ballon d’Or shout amid standout season

Barcelona midfielder Pedri has stated that he prefers team glory over a Ballon d'Or win. The Spanish midfielder has been in sizzling form for the Catalans this season, registering five goals and seven assists from 46 games across competitions.

Pedri has been indispensable under manager Hansi Flick, missing just one game due to stomach flu. His efforts have already helped the Spanish giants win the Supercopa de Espana, while they are also in the Copa del Rey final.

Barcelona are leading the title race after 30 games, while they have reached the quarterfinals of the Champions League as well. Pedri's efforts have sparked talk of a Ballon d'Or win, with the prize lifted by a midfielder - Rodri - last year.

Speaking recently, as cited by Barca Universal, the 22-year-old insisted that Andres Iniesta, Xavi, and Sergio Busquets also deserved to win the Ballon d'Or.

“Andres, Xavi, and Busquets deserved it and did not win it. It was time to give a midfielder (Rodri) a prize. I hope this will be useful in the coming years,” said Pedri.

He continued:

“To any player in the world, if you ask him about the Ballon d’Or, he will say yes. But I prefer to win team titles rather than individual prizes.”

Pedri signed a new deal with Barcelona earlier this year that keeps him at Camp Nou until 2030.

Will Pedri leave Barcelona this summer?

Pedri has turned heads at the Etihad

Manchester City are planning to prise Pedri away from Barcelona this summer, according to Football Insider. The Cityzens are expected to invest heavily in the squad after a disappointing season so far.

Pep Guardiola's side have struggled since Rodri's season-ending ACL injury last September. Despite roping in the likes of Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez in the winter, the reigning Premier League champions have struggled to impress.

Manchester City are currently fifth in the league table after 31 games and in danger of missing out on Champions League football next season. To make matters worse, Kevin De Bruyne is set to leave the Etihad at the end of the season.

The Belgian has been a key component in the club's recent success, and Guardiola has apparently identified Pedri as his ideal successor. However, the player is under a long-term contract at Camp Nou, and Barcelona reportedly have no desire to let him go. The Catalans have already made their stance clear, so Manchester City will have to turn to alternate targets.

