Andy Murray and brother Jamie celebrate Manchester United's thrilling win over Aston Villa on their way to Australia

Brothers Andy Murray and Jamie Murray celebrated Manchester United's thrilling comeback victory in the Premier League over Aston Villa on their way to Australia for the start of the tennis season.

Manchester United clawed back from a two-goal first-half deficit to oust high-flyers Aston Villa in an action-packed contest at the Theatre of Dreams on Tuesday, December 26. A ravenous second half from the home team saw two brilliant goals from Argentine sensation Alejandro Garnacho (59', 71') before Rasmus Højlund (82') sealed the win with a late volley.

The goal was Hojlund's first in the PL after going 1,027 minutes without finding the back of the net. The win also took the team to sixth place in the PL table.

Andy Murray took to his socials to celebrate the win despite being an Arsenal fan. Jamie Murray, an ardent Manchester United fan, looked over the moon in the photograph and even re-shared his brother's story on social media.

Despite being household names in the tennis world, both brothers are also huge football fans. Football runs in their blood, as their maternal grandfather, Roy Erskine, was a professional footballer in the late 1950s.

The siblings also played football during their school days and have religiously supported various soccer teams over the years, including the Hibernian Football Club, one of the teams Roy Erskine represented. They are also fans of their local Scottish team, the Glasgow Rangers.

Individually, they support league rivals, with Andy Murray siding with Arsenal aka the Gunners, and Jamie Murray siding with Manchester United aka the Red Devils.

They recently reiterated their passion for the game of football by proudly showing off the jerseys of their respective favorite teams on Christmas Day. Jamie Murray posed with Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund's No. 11 jersey while brother Andy Murray posed with Arsenal captain Martin Ødegaard's No. 8 jersey.

Jamie Murray posted the side-by-side picture to his social and even jokingly quizzed his fans as to who got the better deal.

Andy Murray and Wayne Rooney once played a friendly game of football tennis

English sporting greats Andy Murray and Wayne Rooney once engaged in a friendly game of football tennis before the 2018 US Open.

Murray and his older brother Jamie Murray were captured taking on the former Manchester United great who'd recently relocated to the United States after sealing the manager's role at D.C. United.

'Football + tennis = flames. So cool to meet Wayne Rooney in Washington today. Cool guy and a great player," Murray wrote on social media after the game.