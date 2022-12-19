Andy Murray savages Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi and Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup

British tennis superstar Andy Murray savaged Piers Morgan on Twitter after Lionel Messi spearheaded Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Morgan is a close confidant of Messi's longtime rival Cristiano Ronaldo and insists that the Portuguese is better than the Argentine.

However, Messi, 35, may have ended the debate over which is better by lifting the World Cup following a victory over France in the final on 18 December.

Murray took to Twitter after Argentina's win to have a dig at Morgan, saying:

"Not sure that @FIFAWorldCup could have gone any worse for you @piersmorgan."

Morgan had predicted before the final that France would prevail with a 3-1 win over La Albiceleste that would leave Lionel Messi in tears.

Messi's only tears following the final were of joy as he led his side to a memorable 4-2 penalty shootout victory after a 3-3 draw in extra time.

The Paris Saint-Germain attacker was on the scoresheet twice and played a role in Angel Di Maria's first-half strike.

Les Bleus continuously fought back through Kylian Mbappe's magical hat trick, but Messi's men claimed the FIFA World Cup trophy.

Morgan did take the dig from Murray on the chin by responding:

"(laughing emojis) not my best tournament."

It was a tournament to forget for Morgan's close friend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Portugal exited the competition in the quarter-finals following a 1-0 defeat to Morocco, with Ronaldo managing just one goal in five appearances.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi enjoyed a tournament he will never forget, scoring seven goals, contributing three assists, and winning the Golden Ball and the competition.

Lionel Messi vows to carry on playing for Argentina despite lifting the FIFA World Cup

The Argentine great wants to continue representing La Albiceleste.

Lionel Messi has stated his intentions to continue playing for Argentina as a world champion.

Rumors have grown over the legendary forward potentially retiring from international football following the FIFA World Cup.

He is now 35 and has lifted the final trophy to evade his long list of accomplishments.

However, Messi told reporters after the final win over France:

“No, I’m NOT gonna retire from the national team. I want to keep playing as World Cup champions with (the) Argentina shirt."

Gary Lineker 💙💛 @GaryLineker It’s been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He’s a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he’s lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón. It’s been an absolute privilege to watch Lionel Messi for nearly 2 decades. Moment after moment of spellbinding, breathtakingly joyous football. He’s a gift from the footballing Gods. So pleased that he’s lifted the ultimate prize in our sport. Gracias y felicidades, campeón. https://t.co/XTiZUcovLI

Meanwhile, Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni hinted that he would like Messi to continue playing into the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

He said:

“Messi should have a place in the next World Cup. If he wants to continue playing, the '10' will always be his.”

Get Argentina vs France Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes