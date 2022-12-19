"The #10 will always be his" - Lionel Scaloni says Lionel Messi will have a place in Argentina's 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni has said that Lionel Messi will have a place in his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

La Albiceleste claimed a memorable 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France in the final of the 2022 World Cup after a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time. Scaloni left the door open for Messi to continue with Argentina into the 2026 FIFA World Cup, saying (via AlbicelesteTalk):

“Messi should have a place in the next World Cup. If he wants to continue playing, the '10' will always be his.”

Messi, 35, was on the scoresheet twice and scored in the shootout as Argentina lifted the illustrious trophy for the third time, first in 36 years.

The Argentine icon has announced that he will continue playing for his nation despite winning the FIFA World Cup. He had announced before the tournament in Qatar that this would be his final appearance at the World Cup.

However, Scaloni seems eager for his captain to continue playing in the next edition, which will be in the United States, Canada, and Mexico in 2026. Messi will be 39 by that time, but the lure of heading into the tournament as a world champion could be tough to turn down.

Lionel Messi creates Man of the Match record at FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi received the Golden Ball.

Lionel Messi was named the Man of the Match for his impressive performance in Argentina's win over France.

It's the fifth time he won the award at this year's FIFA World Cup, which is a feat no player has achieved before. Moreover, Messi also became the first player to win the Man of the Match in the last 16, quarterfinals, semifinals and final of a World Cup.

It's tough to disagree with his award after his performance in the final, as he was instrumental in La Albiceleste's phenomenal victory. Messi had five shots, four on target, made three key passes, and created one big chance.

That followed a semifinal in which he helped destroy Croatia 3-0 with a goal and an assist.

• Most G/A in World Cup history

• Most knockout G/A in World Cup history

• Most assists in World Cup History

• Most MOTM in World Cup history

• Only player to win POTT twice

• Only player to score in every KO game

• Brace in the final



He was also on the scoresheet in the 2-2 draw with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals before scoring from the spot as his side sealed a 4-3 shootout win.

Messi had scored an audacious opener in Scaloni's side's 2-1 win over Australia in the last 16 earlier in the tournament. It has been a remarkable campaign for the legendary forward, and fans are eager to see him continue dominating the international stage.

