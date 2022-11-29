Andy Murray savages Piers Morgan on Twitter over Cristiano Ronaldo claim in Portugal's 2-0 win against Uruguay

Tennis superstar Andy Murray took a jibe at Piers Morgan after the latter made a Cristiano Ronaldo claim during Portugal's 2-0 win against Uruguay.

Bruno Fernandes bagged a brace to help Portugal seal the win. However, it seemed like Ronaldo had opened the scoring for his country. The superstar claimed the first goal from Fernandes' cross.

Replays showed that Ronaldo didn't touch the ball, and Fernandes was awarded the goal. Morgan, however, celebrated prematurely as he uploaded a photo of Ronaldo celebrating and tagged the Portuguese legend.

Murray took a shot at Morgan and replied, writing:

"I think @B_Fernandes8 is the Twitter handle you were looking for."

This is not the first time during the 2022 FIFA World Cup that the duo has been involved in a Twitter exchange.

They went back and forth when Lionel Messi scored against Mexico. Piers Morgan brought up Cristiano Ronaldo's topic on that occasion as well.

Piers Morgan recently said Cristiano Ronaldo knew Manchester United would terminate his contract

Portugal v Uruguay: Group H - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo gave an explosive interview with Piers Morgan ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The interview made headlines across the football world, and Ronaldo's contract with the Red Devils was eventually terminated.

Morgan said that Ronaldo knew what the consequences were going to be. Speaking to FS1, he said (via Daily Post):

“To be brutally honest, I think that he knew. Look, he’s a very smart guy, Cristiano, he knows what he’s doing. When he rang me he was like – ‘I want to do an interview, I want to say everything’. I said, ‘If you say everything I think you’re going to say, then you’re probably going to have to leave the club’. He went, ‘I know’. So he knew what he was getting into.”

Manchester United released a statement thanking Ronaldo for his contribution. It read (via the club's official website):

"Cristiano Ronaldo is to leave Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect. The club thanks him for his immense contribution across two spells at Old Trafford, scoring 145 goals in 346 appearances, and wishes him and his family well for the future. Everyone at Manchester United remains focused on continuing the team’s progress under Erik ten Hag and working together to deliver success on the pitch."

