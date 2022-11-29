Piers Morgan responds savagely to tennis legend Andy Murray over Lionel Messi-Cristiano Ronaldo claim

Piers Morgan savagely replied to tennis superstar Andy Murray over a debate related to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

Morgan has never made his admiration for Ronaldo a secret. However, after Messi scored and assisted to help Argentina secure a 2-0 win over Mexico, Murray tweeted:

"Oops. @piersmorgan."

Morgan, however, didn't hold back while responding. He implied that Messi is the second-best after Maradona in Argentina's history, much like Murray is the second-best British tennis player in history after Fred Perry.

Murray has won three grand slam titles in his career. Perry, however, has won eight grand slams. Morgan used that as a reference. Here's what he wrote on Twitter:

"I can see why you like him… both the 2nd best players in your sport to come from your own country. #Maradona #Perry."

Both Ronaldo and Messi have created history during the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Ronaldo became the first player in history to score in five different editions of the tournament. Messi, meanwhile, became the first player in history to provide at least one assist in five editions of the tournament.

Argentina lost their opening game against Saudi Arabia by a scoreline of 2-1. They, however, defeated Mexico by a scoreline of 2-0 in their next game. Messi has scored two goals and provided an assist in two games.

Ronaldo scored a goal in Portugal's 3-2 win against Ghana. The 2016 European champions are set to play Uruguay next.

Gary Neville said the 2022 FIFA World Cup needs superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Manchester United legend Gary Neville recently said that the 2022 FIFA World Cup needs superstars like Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappe to set the stage on fire.

Speaking on ITV, Neville said (via GOAL):

"He's not answered my calls, no – I don't think anyone is out here. Look, [Ronaldo's] responded to criticism, he's not liked what happened in Manchester. He feels as though people have turned on him. We need Ronaldo, Messi, and Mbappe, all the big stars coming to a head in this tournament because something's going to have to give at some point."

He added:

"They're a good team, Portugal, and they've got a man up front with a monster mentality. He'll believe that this is their moment. He'll think he's winning this World cup. He'll believe that and that will transmit to his teammates. Nothing would surprise me in this tournament from him."

