Andy Murray takes dig at Cristiano Ronaldo fan Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi's goal at FIFA World Cup

Tennis legend Andy Murray has aimed a dig at Cristiano Ronaldo fan Piers Morgan after Lionel Messi kept Argentina's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive with a sensational performance on Saturday (November 26) against Mexico.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar was in beast mode as Argentina clashed with Mexico in their second World Cup fixture at the Lusail Stadium. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner stole the highlights with a goal and an assist.

Murray took the opportunity to score one over Morgan on Twitter. The tennis legend posted an image of Messi celebrating his goal against Mexico on Twitter, captioning it "Oops" and tagging Morgan, a well-known Ronaldo fan.

It was indeed a remarkable night for Messi and Argentina. Following their shock 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia in their opener, all eyes were on the Albiceleste to provide a stern response, and they didn't disappoint.

The game kicked off with both teams putting up a strong fight to take the three points. The first-half ended goalless, but things took a turn shortly after the restart.

Messi made his impact felt when he sent a thunderous shot into the back of the net from outside the box in the 64th minute. The 35-year-old went on to provide the assist for Enzo Fernandez to rubber-stamp Argentina's win.

The Paris Saint-Germain maestro was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant performance. The forcus has now shifted to Ronaldo to see if he can replicate a similar feat when Portugal lock horns with Uruguay in their second game of the competition at the same stadium tomorrow.

How Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have fared at 2022 World Cup?

The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner delivered when it mattered.

While Ronaldo struck in his tournament opener, Messi has scored two in two games. Both superstars are now on eight World Cup goals.

Thanks to yesterday's result, Argentina have a solid chance of qualifying for the knockouts. The Albiceleste are second in Group C with three points after two games and a +1 goal difference.

They will go through if they beat Poland in their next game. A draw could also suffice if Saudi Arabia don't beat Mexico, or Mexico don't win by more than four goals.

Ronaldo's Portugal, meanwhile, would seal their passage to the next round if they beat Uruguay. The Europeans lead Group H with three points after beating Ghana 3-2 in their first game. Even if they lose against Uruguay, they will qualify for the Round of 16 by winning their final group game against South Korea.

