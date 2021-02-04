Andy Robertson admits Liverpool are not in Premier League title race

Andy Roberton has stunningly claimed that Liverpool are not in the Premier League title race this season. The left-back believes that the seven-point gap between the Reds and Manchester City, who have a game in hand, is a bit too much.

Defending champions Liverpool were one of the favorites to lift the title this season as well, but have been in sinusoidal form. They have lost their last two league matches at home, which has made things extremely tough for them.

Robertson was talking to the media after his side's loss to Brighton and Hove Albion at Anfield last night. The Scottish defender has claimed that the club cannot be thinking of the title race as their results have not been good enough. He said:

"Any game against Man City is a big one. As this moment stands, we're not in the title race. We are seven points behind them and they have a game in hand. I'm sure they'd say the same if they were potentially 10 points behind. We need to get back to the Liverpool everyone knows. We're still a good team. We don't turn into a bad team overnight."

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's Premier League title chances

Jurgen Klopp has also reluctantly admitted that Liverpool are not in the title race at the moment.

The manager wants the club to remain champions at the end of the season, but noted that his side's performances have not helped their cause so far.

He said:

"The gap to City... I am manager of Liverpool and so you ask and I have to say we want to be champions but you need games for it and we need performances for it and we don't have that.

"We fight for three points, it is not decided who will get the three points on Sunday. We have to play better and we will try. These gaps are not interesting at the moment. They are the result of the results we had already. What we can influence is the next game. Tonight it was not enough. We know that and we have to change that."

Liverpool face Manchester City this weekend, and many pundits are already calling it the title decider.