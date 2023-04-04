“Anfield is a terror of place to go” – Gary Neville makes bold Premier League title prediction involving Arsenal and Manchester City

Arsenal currently hold an eight-point lead over Manchester City atop the Premier League table, having played one game more than the Cityzens. Pundit Gary Neville still thinks City will be victorious at the end of the campaign.

Mikel Arteta's side have been exceptional this season. Their quality, combined with the grit and spirit of the squad, has proven to be decisive. The Gunners look well on course to win the league for the first time since the 2003-04 season.

The Cityzens, meanwhile, are the defending champions but find themselves chasing Arteta's team. Sharing his predictions for the league, Neville said (via Daily Cannon):

“Arsenal are in an unbelievable position, they have real confidence, its about staying clear of injuries and keeping that form going."

He further added:

"I still think City will do it as they have that bit more experience, it is 50/50 [clearly he doesn’t think it’s 50:50 if he thinks City will do it]. I was certain about six weeks ago and thought Arsenal would drop points but I think City will still do it."

The Gunners are set to face Liverpool in a Premier League away clash next on April 8. Neville believes the atmosphere at Anfield could be too much for Arteta's team to handle. He said:

“I won’t put it all on Anfield, but if they go there and win I would say it is definitely their title, our manager used to say if you win there you win the title. I think if City are within four five points when they play them, if City play against Arsenal right on their shoulder that pressure will be unbearable on their shoulders."

Neville further said:

Arsenal and Manchester City still have another game to play

The Gunners and Manchester City have already locked horns once this season. However, the two top teams in the Premier League still have another showdown between them remaining.

Manchester City won their first meeting at the Emirates 3-1 on February 16. Their second meeting is set for April 26, at the Etihad Stadium.

Given the close nature of the title race, the showdown is expected to have massive implications in the Premier League race.

