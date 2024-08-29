"Anfield will be painted white again", "Revenge against Madrid" - Fans react as Real Madrid draw Liverpool in UCL 24/25 draw

Fans have reacted after Real Madrid drew Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 league phase draw on August 29. Los Blancos are set to face the Reds in an away game at Anfield as per the new format.

The two teams have faced each other 11 times (including home and away fixtures) in the UEFA Champions League since its inception. Real Madrid have won seven out of them.

Given their history in the tournament, loyalists from both sides took to X to react to the Champions League draw. A Madridista wrote:

"Anfield will be painted white again."

Meanwhile, a Liverpool fan chimed in:

"Revenge against Madrid."

Some of the other Madridistas on X joined the banter, and wrote:

"Time to own Liverpool again," a fan said.

"Liverpool abt to get owned," another user added.

"We go to anfield again 😹😹😹 EASY," another individual wrote.

"Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius and Rodrygo against Arnal Slot's high press I'll be there!," an X user chimed in.

Some of the reactions from Liverpool fans are as follows:

"Just beat the hudu Madrid this time 😤," a fan joked.

"Got to beat the best to be the best, let’s do it!," another individual said.

"We finally have the chance to get revenge on Madrid," a fan claimed.

"Madrid are trembling on their shoes," another used mentioned.

Liverpool vs Real Madrid in the history of the UEFA Champions League explored

The Reds have faced Real Madrid 11 times in home and away fixtures since the inception of the UEFA Champions League. This includes the 1980-81 season when it was called the European Cup. The Spanish giants have secured seven wins, including two UCL finals.

Los Blancos defeated the Reds in the UCL final in the 2017/18 and in the 2020/21 season. The 2017-18 season completed Real Madrid's historic three-peat in the competition after they secured a 3-1 win over the Merseysiders. Karim Benzema scored the first goal for Los Merengues, while Gareth Bale scored a brace to seal the title.

In the 2020-21 season, the Spanish giants secured a 1-0 win over Liverpool with Vinicius Jr scoring the only goal in the match. Madridistas recall this final particularly because of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois's exceptional performance. The Belgian star, making nine saves, delivered a record-breaking performance in the Champions League.

The Merseysiders last faced Los Blancos in the Round of 16 of the Champions League in the 2022-23 season. The former lost 6-2 on aggregate, with Los Blancos thrashing them 5-2 in the first leg at Anfield.

Apart from the aforementioned victories, Real Madrid have also faced the Reds in the 2020-21 quarter-finals and the 2014-15 group stages in the last decade. Los Blancos secured wins on both occasions.

Real Madrid remains the most successful side in the UEFA Champions League with a record 15 titles to their name. Meanwhile, Liverpool holds six titles, becoming the English club with the highest number of Champions League trophies. It will be exciting to see the two sides face each other once again in the group stages of the 2024-25 UCL season.

