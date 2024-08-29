Liverpool star Mohamed Salah details key differences between Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot's style of play

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has opened up on the differences in systems under Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot. Slot was appointed Klopp's successor by the Reds in the summer and has made a bright start to life at Anfield.

When Klopp announced his decision to step down from the hot seat, many were naturally concerned about the future of Liverpool after the German. However, Arne Slot, in his short time at the Merseyside club, has shown nothing but encouraging signs.

The Reds have won both their opening two Premier League games with 2-0 scorelines and are one of just two clubs yet to concede a goal. They are leading the charts in terms of expected goals (5.3) while also being the team to allow the least expected goals (1.0).

Salah has started the season in a blistering fashion with two goals and one assist in two games. The Egyptian superstar has now discussed the differences in playing approach under Klopp and Slot.

The Liverpool number 11 has claimed that Slot wants more control in the game while Klopp wanted to attack more. He told Sky Sports as quoted by TBR Football:

“I enjoyed it before [under Klopp] and I am enjoying it now. We play different football now with the manager wanting to control the ball all the time. With Jurgen we’d sometimes just go and counter-press and attack in the opposition’s half."

The 'Egyptian King' added:

“Now, we need to control the game, sometimes slowing the game down but it’s all part of the plan. It’s a big difference.”

Salah concluded:

“The new manager [Slot] has come in and the players are all excited to give everything. I think it’s necessary to go out of your comfort zone so we’ll try to play now and give our best to the new manager as well.”

Since his reported £34.3 million move to Liverpool from Roma in 2017, Salah has established himself as one of the best players to have ever graced the Premier League. He has scored 213 goals and produced 90 assists in 351 appearances winning seven trophies in the process.

Liverpool legend takes aim on midfielder

Liverpool icon Steve Nicol has slammed Ryan Gravenberch for how he has fared for the Reds since joining the club last summer. The Merseyside giants splashed £34.2 million on the Dutchman's acquisition from Bayern Munich but he endured an underwhelming debut season.

The midfielder failed to break into Jurgen Klopp's regular starting XI and was used more in cup games. He made 38 appearances across competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

However, Arne Slot has shown his trust in the 22-year-old handing him starts in both of Liverpool's first two games this season. While he has done well alongside Alexis Mac Allister in a double pivot, Steve Nicol has claimed that his former club should not be too optimistic about the Dutchman. Nicol told talkSPORT (via HITC):

“I don’t know if it’s a kind of false dawn that Gravenberch, who for me has done nothing since he has come to the club. He has had a couple of decent games, but it’s Ipswich and Brentford.

"That’s the problem. If they are taking a chance on that, then that’s where they can slip up between now and the next transfer window.”

Liverpool will be up against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday, September 1.

