Ange Postecoglou confirms 2 Tottenham stars will miss Manchester City clash in title race blow for Arsenal

Ange Postecoglou has ruled Yves Bissouma and Richarlison out of Tottenham Hotspur's encounter with Manchester City which will come as bad news for Arsenal. The Gunners will put their north London rivalry to one side and hope Spurs can get a result against their title rivals on Tuesday (May 14).

City heads into that game second, one point behind the table-topping north Londoners with a game in hand. The title race will be going down to the final day of the season on Sunday (May 19).

Postecoglou will be without Bissouma and Richarlison who have been prominent members of his side this season. The Australian coach said (via football.london):

"Not good, he'll (Richarlison) miss the next two games. Nothing serious. Bissouma unfortunately picked up a knee injury so he'll miss the last two games."

Tottenham still have aspirations of their own following a 2-1 win against Burnley (May 11). They're in with a slight chance of a top-four finish depending on how Aston Villa fare against Liverpool tonight. If Unai Emery's Villains win then Spurs won't be able to catch them.

Bissouma and Richarlison join Destiny Udogie, Timo Werner, Mano Solomon, Ben Davies and Ryan Sessegnon on the sidelines. Postcoglou's side face a Manchester City side who are in red-hot form, winning their last seven league games in a row.

Pep Guardiola claims Arsenal will become champions if Manchester City don't beat Tottenham

Pep Guardiola suggested Arsenal will win the title if his side lose on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola's mindset is that anything but a win away at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means Manchester City will lose their league crown. The Cityzens boss suggested Arsenal will become champions if his side are defeated tomorrow (via Yahoo! News):

"The mindset is easy, in terms of if we don't win we are not going to win the Premier League and this is what we have to do."

City hopes to become the first team in English football history to win four titles in a row. They will put themselves on the brink of that historic feat with a win against Spurs.

Arsenal have done all they can to keep themselves ahead of the Cityzens having played a game more. Mikel Arteta's side beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford on Sunday with Leandro Trossard netting the winner.

Guardiola's men have been ruthless during the second half of the last four seasons. They have gone on remarkable winning runs which have ended in league glory. His reigning champions' last Premier League defeat was against Villa on December 6.