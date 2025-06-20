Angel Di Maria sums up Lionel Messi in 4 words after incredible free-kick goal that helped Inter Miami beat Porto

Former Argentina international Angel Di Maria reacted to Lionel Messi's stunning free-kick goal in Inter Miami's 2-1 win over Porto in the FIFA Club World Cup group stage. Messi scored the winning goal in the second half (54') while his side was drawing 1-1.

After a 0-0 draw in their opening game against Al-Ahly in the Club World Cup, Inter Miami were trailing 1-0 against Porto in the first half. However, Telasco Segovia (47') equalized in the second half. Minutes later, Lionel Messi found the back of the net with a stunning free kick, reminiscent of his prime years at Barcelona. The Herons' 2-1 victory also created history, marking the first time an MLS side beat a European club in a global tournament.

After the game, Lionel Messi shared some snaps of the match on Instagram and congratulated his teammates in the caption. The Argentine wrote:

"Very happy for the victory against a tough opponent. The team left everything and we deserved it. We keep going!!"

In the comments, Messi's compatriot Angel Di Maria hailed him as the best in history with a four-word comment, and wrote (translation from Spanish via Google):

"The best in history."

Di Maria and Messi shared the pitch for Argentina in 113 games, recording 13 joint-goal contributions. The Benfica star retired from the Argentina national team after La Albiceleste's victory in the 2024 Copa America final.

Lionel Messi speaks about his iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo following Inter Miami's victory

In an interview with DSports after Inter Miami's 2-1 victory against Porto, Lionel Messi opened up about his iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo. He said (via All About Argentina):

"I have a lot of respect and admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo and for the career he’s had and continues to have, because he’s still competing at the highest level. The competition with him was on the pitch. Each of us wanted to do the best for our team."

He said:

"Obviously, as always, everything stayed on the field. Off the pitch, we are two normal people. We’re not friends obviously because we don’t spend time together, but we’ve always treated each other with a lot of respect."

Messi and co. will next face Palmeiras in their final Club World Cup group stage game on June 23. The Argentine will also try his best to lead Inter Miami to the MLS Cup this year after leading them to the Supporters' Shield last year.

