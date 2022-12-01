"Angry for having missed the penalty" - Argentina captain Lionel Messi reacts after beating Poland and qualifying for FIFA World Cup knockout stages 

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has reacted to his side's qualification to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup as Group C winners with a 2-0 win over Poland.

La Albiceleste secured a vital victory through goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez.

Mac Allister struck in the 46th minute after meeting Nahuel Molina's cross to fire past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Manchester City's young forward Alvarez then netted in the 67th minute with a superb effort that gave Szczesny no chance.

Lionel Messi was impressive in the win, sending two of his four shots on target and making five key passes.

However, the legendary forward had a moment to forget in the 39th minute when he saw his penalty saved by Szczesny.

Luckily Argentina sealed victory over Poland and their place in the last 16 as group winners - they will face Australia.

Messi has reacted to the win over Bialo-Czerwoni by ruing the fact that he missed his spot-kick.

He said (via Argentina's official Twitter account):

"With anger for having missed the penalty, but the team came out stronger after that mistake of mine. We knew that once the first goal went in, it would change the game."

Barcelona manager Xavi claims that Lionel Messi can return to the club when he wants

Messi could return to the Blaugrana

Lionel Messi's club future is up in the air as he comes into the final months of his current contract with PSG.

According to journalist Julien Laurens there are three options on the table for the Argentine icon.

He told Sky Sports that the first is to remain at the Parc des Princes and extend his stay with the Parisians.

Messi has been in red-hot form for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists in 19 appearances across competitions.

The second option is to head to the MLS and join David Beckham's Inter Miami.

However, the third is a potential return to Barcelona to link up with his former teammate Xavi, now manager of the Catalan giants.

The Spaniard seems open to the former Barca man making his return to the Nou Camp.

He said:

“If Messi wants to, he can return to Barca at some point, sure. Who wouldn’t want to train him?”

Lionel Messi became a footballing great during his time with the Blaugrana, scoring 672 goals and providing 303 assists in 778 appearances.

