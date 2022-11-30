"He can return to Barca at some point" - Xavi drops huge hint about PSG superstar Lionel Messi's potential return to Barcelona

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez has dropped a major hint about Lionel Messi's potential return to the Camp Nou. The Argentine, who is currently in Qatar participating in the FIFA World Cup, is making headlines, with reports linking him with a move to Inter Miami.

Messi's contract with PSG is up next summer. So there are speculations he could leave Paris for a spell in Major League Soccer with the David Beckham-owned franchise.

Xavi, his former teammate and friend, is currently in Qatar to watch Spain. He was pressed about the possibility of Messi reuniting with Barcelona for one last dance. Xavi responded by saying (via Barca Blaugranes):

“If Messi wants to, he can return to Barca at some point, sure. Who wouldn’t want to train him?”

Messi has been linked with a fairy-tale return to the Blaugrana since his move to PSG last year.

A few months ago, Barcelona president Joan Laporta ignited rumours of Messi's potential return to his boyhood club, saying he'd like the Argentine to end his career at the Camp Nou.

The 35-year-old has said that he will decide on his future following the World Cup campaign with Argentina. Now that we're halfway through the Qatar showpiece, the rumour mill is rife with speculations about Messi next move.

It's been touted so much that even La Liga chief Javier Tebas was pressed on the issue, but he played down those reports, saying:

“It depends on what Messi charges. Also that, first if he wants to leave PSG, second that PSG let him leave, and third it depends on what he charges,” he said. “If all three are met, and it is an amount that is within Barcelona’s financial control, he will sign. If it’s what he earned when he left, no. Impossible, he can only play for PSG with those amounts.”

Messi has been on song this campaign with PSG, racking up 26 goal contributions. He has also struck twice for Argentina in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi's Argentina looking to seal last-16 berth

Messi and co. will play their final group game against Poland tonight knowing that a loss would send them home. Argentina (3) are second in Group C, ahead of Saudi Arabia on goal difference. Poland (4) lead the group, while Mexico (1) are last.

A win will confirm Argentina's place in the Round of 16. A draw would also suffice, provided the Green Falcons don't beat Mexico in the other game.

In what's potentially his last World Cup, Messi will look to bow out by lifting the coveted trophy but faces a daunting challenge.

