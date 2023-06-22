"Announce the acquisition" - Fans react as specialist at Qatar Foundation sends cryptic message to Sheikh Jassim about Manchester United takeover

Manchester United fans have reacted with excitement to a comment from a relations specialist at Qatar Foundation who appeared to congratulate Sheikh Jassim on the takeover of the club.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani's father Jassim bin Jabr Al Thani uploaded a picture on his Instagram account on Thursday (June 22). The former Qatar President is seen in a meeting with his son in the photograph. Qatar Foundation relations specialist Abdullah Al-Mohannadi replied in the comments:

"All the best to you, your happiness in your new project MUFC. You are the best in the world, God willing."

Sheikh Jassim has seemingly moved into pole position to complete a takeover of Manchester United. Express reports that the Qatari banker has moved ahead of fellow bidder INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe in the race.

Sky Sports reports that Sheikh Jassim lodged a fifth and final bid two weeks ago worth around £5 billion. He is looking to purchase 100% of United and is willing to clear the nearly £1 billion debt that is currently imposed on the club.

The Glazers placed the Premier League giants up for sale last November as they looked for 'strategic alternatives to enhance the club'. This has led to a long process that has lasted seven months with bidders becoming frustrated.

However, speculation continues to signal that Sheikh Jassim will come out victorious in his bid. Al-Mohannadi has only added fuel to the flames and Red Devils fans on Twitter have been sent into hysteria.

Chelsea star Mason Mount expected to be a Manchester United by July 1

A deal for Mason Mount is moving closer.

Manchester United's sale process has hindered their transfer business with little activity to date. They have moved for Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount, seeing two bids as high as £50 million rejected for the 24-year-old, per BBC Sport.

However, Football Transfers chief correspondent Jacque Talbot reports that Mount is expected to be a Manchester United player by July 1. It means the English international is likely to become Erik ten Hag's first summer signing.

Mount has a year left on his contract with Chelsea and has rejected offers to extend it. He has been at Stamford Bridge since his youth days, making 195 appearances for the senior team. He has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists.

The English midfielder offers versatility as he can play in attacking midfield, on the wing, and deeper in midfield. He won the Champions League with the Blues in 2021.

