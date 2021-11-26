“Announced soon” – Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s cousin claims PSG have signed Zinedine Zidane as manager 

Khalifah Bin Hamad Al-Thani, cousin to PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi, has claimed that the club have already signed Zinedine Zidane as their new manager.

Khalifah Bin Hamad Al-Thani took to Twitter to announce that a deal is already in place between PSG and Zinedine Zidane. He added that the former Real Madrid boss will be announced as their new manager soon. His tweet read as follows:

"Things are settled. Soon to be announced. Welcome Zezo"

خلـــيفة بـــن حمـــد آلــ ثانــــــي @khm_althani ⚡🔴 📞



Les choses sont réglées.

Bientôt annoncé..



Bienvenue Zezo ⚡🔴 📞Les choses sont réglées.Bientôt annoncé..Bienvenue Zezo

Al-Thani also tweeted a picture of Zinedine Zidane with the tweet simply reading "Goodnight."

It is worth noting that Khalifah Bin Hamad Al-Thani has confirmed various big news surrounding PSG. The member of the Qatari Royal Family has previously confirmed the signings of Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Zinedine Zidane has been linked with the PSG job ever since Manchester United decided to sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last weekend. According to various reports, the Red Devils are keen to replace Solskjaer with current PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Mauricio Pochettino is regarded as Manchester United's first-choice candidate to replace Solskjaer on a permanent basis. Zinedine Zidane has also been linked with the vacancy at Old Trafford.

However, Manchester United are likely to appoint an interim manager for the rest of the 2021-22 season before making a permanent appointment for next season. As things stand, the Red Devils are close to announcing Ralf Rangnick as their new interim manager.

PSG have reportedly begun talks with Zinedine Zidane

PSG have begun talks to bring Zinedine Zidane in as they brace to lose Pochettino to Manchester United, according to French outlet Le Parisien (via the Metro).

According to the aforementioned source, initial talks revolve around Zinedine Zidane joining them as the permanent manager next season. However, if Manchester United lure Pochettino early, the Parisian giants could be forced to do the same. Mauricio Pochettino currently has a contract until the summer of 2023.

Zinedine Zidane is currently out of a job after leaving Real Madrid earlier this summer. The 49-year-old coach had two successful stints as Los Blancos manager, winning multiple trophies. Zidane lifted three consecutive Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018. The former French superstar also guided Real Madrid to two La Liga triumphs.

Appointing a French icon as the manager of the biggest club in France would make sense as far as PSG are concerned.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

GOAL @goal PSG have been speaking with Zinedine Zidane for "several weeks" as a potential successor for Mauricio Pochettino, according to Le Parisien 👀 PSG have been speaking with Zinedine Zidane for "several weeks" as a potential successor for Mauricio Pochettino, according to Le Parisien 👀 https://t.co/zp02wG0qfm

Edited by Parimal