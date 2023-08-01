“Another day at the office” – Chelsea star Reece James reacts to stunning display from sister Lauren in 6-1 England win at Women’s World Cup 

Chelsea star Reece James reacted to his sister Lauren's incredible performance as England beat China 6-1 in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup on Tuesday (August 1).

The Lionesses earned a resounding win against the Asian country, with Lauren scoring a brace and bagging a hat-trick of assists. The 21-year-old became the youngest player in Women's World Cup history to register five-goal involvements in a game.

England, meanwhile, secured qualification to the knockouts as group winners after winning all three games. Chelsea's Reece James reacted to his sister's stellar performance, who also plays for the Blues in the WSL. Reece wrote on his Instagram story:

"Another day @ the office."

Reece James' Instagram story after Lauren's performance

England play Nigeria in their first knockout game on August 7. Nigeria, led by Barcelona femini's Asisat Oshoala, could prove to be a stern test for the Lionesses.

What Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino said about Lesley Ugochukwu?

Lesley Ugochukwu has completed a transfer to Chelsea. The young defensive midfielder has arrived from Ligue 1 side Stade Rennes. He has penned a seven-year-long deal at Stamford Bridge.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino gave his first thoughts on completing the 19-year-old's signature. The Argentine manager said that the team will assess Ugochukwu ahead of the upcoming season (via the Blues' website):

"Today is going to be his first training session with us. He is a young and talented player. We don’t know if we have the possibility for him to play tomorrow but we will assess him."

Pochettino added that a formal decision regarding whether Ugochukwu will stay at the club or leave on loan is yet to be taken:

"Now it is time to assess him until the end of the transfer window and see if he is going to be with us or go on loan."

Ugochukwu was a key player for Rennes last season, making 35 appearances across competitions, providing an assist. Fans will keep an eye on the defensive midfielder's immediate future.