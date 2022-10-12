“Just another day in the office” – Reece James sends special message to Chelsea and Liverpool-linked player after his impressive performance

Chelsea right-back Reece James has lauded Liverpool target and Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

Bellingham put on a show for the German outfit in the UEFA Champions League once again on Tuesday (October 11). The Englishman was one of the best players on the pitch and scored Dortmund's only goal in their 1-1 draw with Sevilla at Signal Iduna Park.

After the game, Bellingham, who won UEFA's Player of the Match award, posted a photo on Instagram with the caption:

"More to do."

Chelsea defender James left this comment on the post (as per HITC):

"Just another day in the office"

The right-back was notably in action at the same time as Bellingham, turning out for the Blues away to AC Milan. James started the contest and impressed once again before being replaced in the 62nd minute after picking up an injury.

Another Chelsea player, Carney Chukwuemeka, also commented on Bellingham's post, terming him to be 'so so good.'

Their comments were certainly justified as the former Birmingham City midfielder performed admirably against Sevilla. Apart from finding the back of the net, he completed 82% of his passes, laid out a key pass and won two fouls.

Bellingham also recorded three successful tackles and an interception, while winning six duels.

Chelsea and Liverpool have been linked with Jude Bellingham

Both Chelsea and Liverpool have faced issues in midfield this season.

While the Blues have recovered some of their mojo under Graham Potter, they may still look to bolster their resources next summer. N'Golo Kante and Jorginho will be out of contract next summer. Their ownership, led by Todd Boehly, have also not shied away from going after statement signings.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have had to deal with multiple injuries in the middle of the park since the start of the season. Arthur Melo, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are on the sidelines, while Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson have also missed games due to injury.

The Reds have a long-standing interest in Jude Bellingham. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported that (via HITC) Jurgen Klopp's side will definitely try to sign the Englishman next summer. However, Bellingham could be in the midst of a bidding war across several top clubs in Europe.

Romano added that Manchester City and Manchester United have also been keeping tabs on the midfielder. Reports from Marca linked Bellingham, rumored to be valued at nearly £150 million by Borussia Dortmund, with Real Madrid and Chelsea.

