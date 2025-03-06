"Another day to wallow in pain", "Embarrassing to see how far we have fallen" - Manchester United fans are stunned as Ruben Amorim names starting XI

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to react to Ruben Amorim's starting XI for their clash against Real Sociedad on Thursday. The Red Devils are in Spain, where they take on La Real in the Europa League Round of 16 first leg at the Anoeta.

The Portuguese coach has stuck to his usual 3-4-3 formation, which combines youth up top with experience in the middle of the park. The back three ahead of goalkeeper Andre Onana consist of Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, and Noussair Mazraoui. Casemiro plays alongside captain Bruno Fernandes in midfield, with Patrick Dorgu and Diogo Dalot shutting up the two flanks.

Upfront, Ruben Amorim has opted for Alejandro Garnacho and Joshua Zirkzee, with Rasmus Hojlund retaining his place in a young attacking trident. However, Manchester United fans are not convinced and took to X to vent their annoyance with comments like these:

"Another day to wallow in pain with this club." a fan complained.

"Another loss. This squad is so thin and we can only hope to keep it to a 2 goal loss so we have some chance at the return leg. Embarrassing to see how far we have fallen." another fan added.

"Brock Lesner Starts again 💀😭😭" a fan mocked.

"WE WISH THEM BEST OF LUCK [handshake emojis]" this fan was frustrated.

"Dear mother of god" another was tired.

"Onana starts. Day ruined 💔" another stated.

Manchester United suffer injury setbacks as Maguire and Ugarte miss Real Sociedad clash

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim confirmed that Harry Maguire and Manuel Ugarte wouldn't be included in the squad against Real Sociedad. They did not fly out to Spain after failing to attend training ahead of the trip, with Amorim saying that it's necessary to handle their injuries carefully.

In his pre-match press conference, Amorim said that both players' injuries were "small things". However, the focus was on "being careful" so as not to worsen their respective injuries (via Manchester Evening News).

Their absence is another blow to United's growing injury list. As a result, the Red Devils will only be able to name seven substitutes against Sociedad, despite being allowed 12 by Europa League regulations. The bench features two goalkeepers.

Having lost some of his key players, Amorim will be looking to his available players to provide a strong performance in Spain.

