"Another generational talent", "Must play in the Clasico" - Barcelona fans laud youngster's performance in 1-0 win over Athletic Club

Barcelona fans were elated with Marc Guiu's stunning debut for Xavi's side as he scored the winner in a 1-0 victory against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday (October 22).

Guiu stepped off the bench in the 79th minute with Barca staring at a second consecutive draw ahead of next week's El Clasico. The La Masia academy took no time to become a Blaugrana hero.

The 17-year-old was played in on goal by Joao Felix just 30 seconds into his debut and he got enough power on his shot to beat Athletic goalkeeper Unai Simon.

It was a moment to remember for Guiu who has been playing for Barcelona's U19s, scoring two goals in seven games. He started his career with the senior team with a famous winner to help clinch all three points for Xavi's side.

However, Guiu's goal wasn't the only impressive part of his debut as he was a real threat in his 10-minute cameo. The Spanish teenager also won two of three ground duels, proving to be the difference between the two sides at Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys.

The La Masia academy graduate is following in the footsteps of Gavi, Pedri, and Lamine Yamal. He could be the latest star name to arrive in Xavi's first team and one fan wants to see him start against Real Madrid next Saturday (October 28):

"He must play in the Classico. He will bring something different, a wildcard."

Another fan reckons Guiu is set to become Barcelona's next megastar:

"Another generational talent out of the academy."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Barca starlet's magnificent debut:

Barcelona debutant Marc Guiu reacts to his incredible winner

Marc Guiu on his 'perfect' debut for the reigning La Liga champions.

Guiu was lost for words after scoring the winner on his Barcelona debut against Athletic. The Spanish teenage striker said (via BarcaUniversal):

"I can't believe it. I can't breathe. I'm enjoying the moment so much. I've worked all my life for this and it worked out perfectly."

Xavi made a brave call bringing the Barca starlet on given his side were being held by an impressive defensive display from Athletic. However, the Spanish coach insisted that he was right to put his faith in the La Masia academy graduate (via ManagingBarca):

"The club trusted me when I was only 17 years old. Now I decided to trust Marc Guiu and he gave us the win.”

Guiu is a lifelong fan of the Blaugrana and he joined their academy in the 2013-14 season. He made his unofficial debut in pre-season but has now cemented himself as a hero of the Catalan giants with his winner against Los Leones.