"Another L incoming", "I smell another loss" - Fans react as Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino names heavily rotated XI to face Leeds in FA Cup

Fans have reacted to Chelsea naming a much-changed XI for their FA Cup fifth-round clash with Leeds United at Stamford Bridge.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino has rung the changes - five of them - after a 1-0 extra time defeat to Liverpool in the EFL Cup final three days ago at Wembley. The competition is the Blues' onyl realistic hopes of silverware this sesaon, as they are languishing in 11th place in the Premier League.

However, fans reckon Pochettino has made too many changes and that another loss could be in the offing. One tweeted:

"Another L incoming"

Another chimed in:

"I smell another loss for Chelsea"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

One of the five changes to the XI that started in the loss to Liverpool at the weekend is goalkeeper Robert Sanchez coming in for Djordje Petrovic. Mykhailo Mudryk also gets a look-in, as does Alfie Gilchrist, Trevoh Chalobah and Noni Madueke.

"We need to be strong" - Chelsea boss

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is understandably dejected after his side squandered the chance to beat a much-changed Liverpool side in the EFL Cup final.

Nevertheless, he knows that reaching the final itself is an achievement and that the young side need to build on that. Offering his thoughts on the upcoming game, the Argentinian is expecting a 'tough' outing.

"Always the pressure is to win and to go through," Pochettino said (as per BBC(. "To arrive to the first final of the season in England is a massive achievement, but after you don't get the title, it's tough.

"Now is a game that is going to be tough. We need to be strong, with good energy and the players want to show that we are in the way that is going to be good for the club. I'm happy because they reacted well, and they are in a very positive moment."

The Blues have an unbeaten record against Leeds in the FA Cup, winning five of eight games. However, it's their first meeting in the competition since winning the 1970 final in a replay.