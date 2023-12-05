"Another level" - Jorginho names Liverpool and Manchester City superstars as 2 best players in the Premier League

Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has named Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League's current two best players.

In an interview with The Athletic, he said (via Sport Bible):

"Kevin De Bruyne is ridiculous. But I think Mohamed Salah, he was another level. I think, yeah, I put Salah first. He was so strong, so powerful, so fast. His mentality… and however he would shoot, it would go in.

"And then in terms of intelligence on the pitch, Kevin is another level as well. So hard to mark because he’s always in the right place, always on your shoulders. "Like, ‘Where is he? Is he here now? No, he’s there’."

De Bruyne and Salah both joined Chelsea in their early days but were unable to make it at the club and left for Wolfsburg and Roma respectively.

De Bruyne joined Manchester City in 2015 and has since scored 96 goals and provided 153 assists in 358 games across competitions. He is fourth on the Premier League's all-time assist list with 102, one behind Wayne Rooney. The Belgian has helped Manchester City win five league titles, among other honors.

Salah, meanwhile, arrived at Liverpool in 2017 and has recorded 199 goals and 86 assists in 325 games. He is joint 11th in the Premier League's all-time top scorers list with Les Ferdinand (149), one behind Michael Owen. The Egyptian has helped Liverpool win one Premier League title, among other honors.

Liverpool move above Manchester City in Premier League title challenge

The Premier League title race is heating up after 14 games, with Arsenal leading the table. They beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 at the Emirates on Saturday, December 2 to maintain their position at the summit.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are two points behind the Gunners in second. They secured an enthralling 4-3 win over Fulham at Anfield on Sunday, December 3. Manchester City are a further point behind the Reds in third after they played out a thrilling 3-3 draw against Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad on Sunday.

Liverpool will next face Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Wednesday, December 6. The Blades have sacked manager Paul Heckingbottom and signed former manager Chris Wilder.

Manchester City, meanwhile, will travel to Villa Park to face Aston Villa on Wednesday. The Villans are just a point behind City in fifth.