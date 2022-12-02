Fans are urging Germany to sack Hansi Flick after his side crashed out of the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite a 4-2 win over Costa Rica on 1 December.

Die Mannschaft headed into their final group game against Costa Rica needing to beat Luis Fernandez Suarez's side and hope that Spain beat Japan.

It started well for Flick's men as they took the lead in the 10th minute through Serge Gnabry's strike.

However, Costa Rica hit back and shocked the Germans by taking a 2-1 lead through Yeltsin Tejeda's 58th-minute effort and a Manuel Neuer 70th-minute own goal.

In the other game, matters only got worse for Germany as Japan took a surprise 2-1 lead over Spain in a controversial fashion.

Die Mannschaft concentrated on themselves and got back into the game almost immediately in the 73rd minute through Kai Havertz's fine effort.

The Chelsea attacker then added a third to give Germany a 3-2 lead, but they still needed Spain to score in the other game.

Niclas Fullkrug added a fourth in the 89th minute to put Flick's side 4-2 up.

Yet, La Roja couldn't break down a resolute Japanese defense, and in the process, Germany headed out of the FIFA World Cup after Japan pulled off a memorable 2-1 win.

Japan finished top of Group E, with Spain claiming second spot.

It is a nightmare exit for Flick's men, who were among the strongest sides heading into the tournament.

Supporters want Flick out of the job as the four-time FIFA World Cup winners crashed out of the group stages for the second consecutive time.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to a shocking night for Die Mannschaft:

Another manager living of the Bayern tax This guy Hansi Flick really tricked us that he was something special after winning the treble with Bayern🤣Another manager living of the Bayern tax This guy Hansi Flick really tricked us that he was something special after winning the treble with Bayern🤣Another manager living of the Bayern tax😭😭 https://t.co/ZNI5Mrpebe

Bavarian Tweets @BavarianTweets Disastrous World Cup from start to finish for Germany. This is especially disappointing from Hansi Flick, who seemed bereft of ideas and lost the Japan game too easily.



There is a lot of work to be done before the 2024 Euros, and a lot of Germany players shouldn't be there. Disastrous World Cup from start to finish for Germany. This is especially disappointing from Hansi Flick, who seemed bereft of ideas and lost the Japan game too easily.There is a lot of work to be done before the 2024 Euros, and a lot of Germany players shouldn't be there. https://t.co/m0kBDtqlHx

Gary @433Gary Sack Hansi Flick idc, everyone told him to start Fullkrug and Havertz, he didn’t, now they’re on the board and Germany are out. Sack Hansi Flick idc, everyone told him to start Fullkrug and Havertz, he didn’t, now they’re on the board and Germany are out.

-Starts the worst performing player in Gündogan and drops Kimmich to RB

-Doesn’t start a true #9 when we need to score goals

-Starts an out-of-form Müller instead of a Füllkrug who’s in the form of his life and carries us



HANSI FLICK EVERYONE 🏼 -Starts his best midfielder at RB-Starts the worst performing player in Gündogan and drops Kimmich to RB-Doesn’t start a true #9 when we need to score goals-Starts an out-of-form Müller instead of a Füllkrug who’s in the form of his life and carries usHANSI FLICK EVERYONE -Starts his best midfielder at RB-Starts the worst performing player in Gündogan and drops Kimmich to RB-Doesn’t start a true #9 when we need to score goals-Starts an out-of-form Müller instead of a Füllkrug who’s in the form of his life and carries usHANSI FLICK EVERYONE 👏🏼

Ryan🇲🇦 @risingsunSW6 Hansi Flick is the PSY of football managers. Burst onto the scene and achieved everything in a short space of time, and will spend the rest of his career in the shadow of his own success. Hansi Flick is the PSY of football managers. Burst onto the scene and achieved everything in a short space of time, and will spend the rest of his career in the shadow of his own success.

Eternal Pain @HopeisHoax Hansi Flick when there is no covid outbreak and there are fans in the stadium Hansi Flick when there is no covid outbreak and there are fans in the stadium https://t.co/dM9ANXS0MG

Barca Visualised @FCTotalFootball Maybe International Football isn't really Hansi Flick's thing. Will German FA sack him or will they back him long-term? Maybe International Football isn't really Hansi Flick's thing. Will German FA sack him or will they back him long-term?

Flick commented on any pressure he felt as Germany manager before their exit from the FIFA World Cup

The pressure builds on the former Bayern Munich boss

The pressure grew on Flick after his side's shock 2-1 defeat to Japan in their FIFA World Cup opener.

They did claim a vital 1-1 draw against Spain, which made it all to play for in Group E heading into the final game day.

Flick acknowledged that qualification to the last 16 was not in their hands.

However, Germany's victory over Costa Rica feels somewhat like a defeat after their elimination from the FIFA World Cup.

He said (via the Mirror):

“I don’t feel any pressure - and I didn’t feel any pressure after the defeat to Japan. We didn’t have much time before the tournament and the longer we’re together the more we improve."

He added:

“The problem is that it is not in our hands. It goes without saying that the first game did not go like we wanted. We must try to exert our own pressure from the start. We know it will be really difficult.”

