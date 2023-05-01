"Another smokescreen" - Ex FC Barcelona senator makes incredible transfer claim on PSG superstar Lionel Messi

Jaume Llopis, who worked as a senator at FC Barcelona, has claimed that the Blaugrana will not be able to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi this summer.

La Liga leaders Barcelona have been heavily linked with their record goalscorer Lionel Messi. According to sources, the Catalans are keen to bring the Argentine superstar back to Camp Nou in the summer after he runs down his contract at PSG. However, signing the 35-year-old would not be straightforward, as Xavi’s side are required to raise €200 million this summer to sign new players.

They can achieve the following by asking their current players to take pay cuts and selling off the ones that are not deemed untouchable by Xavi. Barca vice-president Rafael Yuste has claimed that the Blaugrana have already had a chat with the PSG No. 30’s camp over a summer transfer, confirming that Barca are plotting his return.

Llopis, however, believes that Barcelona are not capable of signing the Argentina icon and are only using the news to distract fans from the club’s dire financial state. When asked whether or not Messi could sign for Barca, Llopis replied on Radio MARCA:

“He will not come.”

The economist then claimed that Barcelona were using Messi's name to deceive fans. Llopis added:

“[Messi rumors are] another smokescreen to cover up the club's problems.”

The economist believes that while Barca will be able to adhere to the Financial Fair Play rules this summer, they will not be able to recover from their market debt.

He added:

“They have [Barca] mortgaged their most important rights. They will have a debt of between €3,000 and €4,000 million euros; that is something impossible to pay back.”

Lionel Messi left Camp Nou in July 2021 after the club failed to renew his contract. According to Fichajes.net Messi is eager to return to his boyhood club but wants them to provide a concrete answer by the end of the season. If Barca cannot sign him, he will reportedly extend his stay with PSG.

Angel Di Maria could join Lionel Messi at Barcelona

As per Fichajes.net, Angel Di Maria could join Barca if Lionel Messi arrives at Camp Nou this summer. The Catalans are reportedly not satisfied with Raphinha and want to use him to generate funds in the summer. Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are believed to be interested in the former Leeds United man.

It has been claimed that Barcelona want to replace the player with Di Maria. The Argentina star was heavily linked with the Catalans last summer, but the deal ultimately did not materialize. With his contract at Juventus expiring at the end of June 2023, another opportunity could arise for the Camp Nou outfit to sign him.

It is believed that Barca’s chances of signing Di Maria will increase if they manage to sign Lionel Messi. Di Maria enjoys playing with Messi and is close friends with him. They have played 134 matches together for PSG and La Albiceleste, combining for 15 goals.

Poll : 0 votes