"Another triumph and with much hope" - Lionel Messi posts emotional and inspirational message after stunning performance for Argentina against Jamaica

Argentina and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi took to social media to express his enthusiasm after his national team's 3-0 win over Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena in New Jersey on Tuesday.

Argentina extended their unbeaten run to 35 matches in their final international friendly before the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on September 27. After Julian Alvarez opened the scoring in the 13th minute, Messi scored twice in the final five minutes of the contest.

The 35-year-old came on as a second-half substitute in place of Lautaro Martinez near the hour-mark. He netted his first goal in the 86th minute with a shot from outside the box before doubling his tally with a brilliant free-kick three minutes later.

With two goals against Jamaica, the PSG forward has taken his tally of international goals to 90 in 164 matches. He also completed 23 passes, registered four shots on target, created two chances, completed three dribbles and won five ground duels in 34 minutes on the pitch.

After the conclusion of the match, he posted on Instagram:

"We say goodbye to the United States with another triumph and with much hope."

Argentina are scheduled to next be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year. La Albiceleste have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The tournament kicks off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

Messi, on the other hand, has also been in explosive form at the club level. He has contributed a whopping six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season.

The Parisians, who are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season, will next face OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on Saturday (October 1).

Argentina boss hopes Lionel Messi continues fine form at 2022 FIFA World Cup

Speaking after a 3-0 win over Honduras on September 24, Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni said that he witnessed a content Lionel Messi on the pitch. He told TyC Sports (via Canal Supporters):

"The important thing is that he is fine, that he is comfortable, that he likes to play football. If he doesn't like it... we're not going to do well. I think he appreciates his team. It is important."

He added:

"Everyone likes to see him on the pitch. The more he benefits, the more we all benefit. I see him well, I see him happy. I hope he will continue like this."

Messi netted two goals against Honduras.

