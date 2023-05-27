"Another trophy for them," "Messi 3 assists today" - Fans react as PSG name starting XI for Ligue 1 clash against Strasbourg

Fans are expecting Lionel Messi to come up with a masterclass and carry Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to the Ligue 1 title as they take on Strasbourg. With a win or draw, the Parisians can secure the Ligue 1 title.

Christophe Galtier's team have 84 points from 36 matches and lead the second-placed RC Lens by six points at this point in time.

Gianluigi Donnarumma starts in goal against Strasbourg. Sergio Ramos, Danilo Pereira, and El Chadile Bitshiabu are the three central defenders. Warren Zaire-Emery and Juan Bernat are the two wing-backs. Marco Verratti, Renato Sanches, and Vitinha are the three midfielders while Messi and Kylian Mbappe lead the attack.

Fans reacted to the lineup on Twitter with one writing:

"Messi, Mbappe link up and another trophy for them today."

Another claimed:

"Messi 3 assist today."

The Argentine attacker has scored 20 goals and has provided 19 assists in 38 matches so far this season. Whether he can improve on his tally remains to be seen. Here are some of the best reactions from PSG fans on Twitter after their line-up was announced:

PSG manager Christophe Galtier spoke about Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi's PSG contract will run out in the summer. The Argentine looks poised to leave as a free agent. He has often been the subject of criticism from fans and pundits.

Christophe Galtier, however, had nothing but words of praise for the Argentine. Speaking to the media ahead of the match against Strasbourg, Galtier spoke about the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and said (via RMC Sport):

"I won't talk about last season. I can talk about what we've been through together since the start of the season. He's been flawless throughout the season in his investment."

He added:

"Leo is football, I've seen it every day in training and in matches. He has very interesting stats. I hear the remarks and the criticisms, but when you have just had a season like his, it is for me a performance. I find that he is having a very good season. People always expect a lot more, but it was much better than last season."

With the 35-year-old looking set to leave, PSG might look in the market for new attackers. Neymar has also been linked with a move away from the club. Kylian Mbappe, though, is expected to stay put.

