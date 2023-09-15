"Another year of Mbappe's career wasted", "Messi and Neymar were carrying" - Twitter erupts as Nice hand PSG their first defeat of the season

OGC Nice stunned Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with a 3-2 win at the Parc des Princes with Kylian Mbappe's side suffering their first loss of the season.

It was Mbappe who was at fault for Nice's opener in the 21st minute when the French superstar gave away possession. The visitors broke into the box and Jean-Clair Todibo's shot was blocked before Terem Moffi's second attempt took a nick off Theo Hernandez and flew into the back of the net.

Nice nearly doubled their lead six minutes later when Parisian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma produced a fine save to deny Kephren Thuram. PSG were living life precariously.

However, Luis Enrique's men finally hit their stride and Ousmane Dembele should have equalized in the 28th minute. The former Barcelona winger was played through by Mbappe and had Goncalo Ramos available but decided to go it alone. He unleashed a fierce shot that flew over the bar much to the frustration of those in the Parc des Princes.

Mbappe then stepped up to the plate and made up for his error that led to Nice's opener. PSG's captain for the night waited for the ball to fall to him on the edge of the box before sending a delightful effort past Les Aiglons goalkeeper Marcin Bulka to level it up at 1-1.

Last season's Ligue 1 top goalscorer could have grabbed a second in the 44th minute. He curled an effort just past the top right corner of Bulka's goal but it was clear he was hungry for more goals.

It was Nice who were the side with more intent in the early stages of the second half and it paid off in the 53rd minute. Didier Digard's side broke on the counter and put together a nice move that was finished off by Gaetan Laborde to restore his side's 2-1 lead.

The visitors were close to bagging a third goal just two minutes later when Vitinha sloppily gave the ball away. Laborde quickly found Sofiane Diop but Donnarumma denied the French midfielder.

Nice did grab a third in the 68th minute and it was the superb Moffi once again. The Nigerian forward cut inside onto his left foot and sent a powerful driven effort past Donnarumma. The Parc des Princes was stunned into silence with PSG's heads dropping.

Mbappe gave Nice a nervy finish in the 87th minute when he volleyed home Randal Kolo-Muani's cross. Les Ainglons were desperately holding onto their lead but they made it across the finish line. It was an ultimately lackluster performance from Enrique's men who have eight points from five games. It's their worst points tally since the 2010-11 campaign prior to the Qatari takeover.

One fan claims Lionel Messi and Neymar's absence is being felt:

"Messi and Neymar were carrying this PSG team."

Another fan has tipped the Parisians' No.7 to endure another difficult season:

"Another year of Mbappe's career wasted."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the Ligue 1 champions' shock defeat to Nice:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Kylian Mbappe sends an emotional message to Marco Verratti following his PSG departure

Marco Verratti has joined Al-Ahli.

Marco Verratti has ended an 11-year stay at PSG by joining Qatar Stars League side Al-Ahli. The 30-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the Qatari side with the Parisians receiving €45 million.

The Italy international's close friend and now former teammate Mbappe sent him a message after he made his move to Al-Ahli. He wrote on his Instagram story:

"An exceptional player and person. It has been an immense pleasure to be by your side all these years. Your time here will never be forgotten or overlooked. One of the best players I have ever seen. Thank you my friend, I am going to miss you a lot,"

Verratti was a fan favorite during his time at the PSG, making 416 appearances, scoring 11 goals and providing 61 assists. He won nine Ligue 1 titles, six Coupe de France trophies, and six French League Cups.