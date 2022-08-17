"Another year and all the monster clubs will want you" - Gary Lineker sends transfer message to reported Chelsea target 

Former England international Gary Lineker has urged Chelsea target Wesley Fofana to stay at Leicester City for another season (via The Daily Mail).

The former Foxes striker insists that all 'monster clubs' will be interested in the France international next summer even if he chooses to remain at the King Power Stadium this season.

Speaking about Fofana's future, Lineker said:

"Fear the worst but hope he finds it within himself to give @LCFC one more season.

"Signed a new long contract when badly injured. Another year and all the monster clubs will want you @Wesley_Fofanaa."

Fofana signed for the Foxes in October 2020 after completing a transfer for approximately £30 million from Saint-Etienne. The defender has since made 52 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit, recording a goal and an assist apiece (Transfermarkt).

The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. Manager Thomas Tuchel is determined to cement a deal following a long transfer saga.

The German manager finds himself in an unfortunate predicament following the departures of centre-backs Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger. However, the Blues have managed to salvage a few defensive reinforcements this summer. Club captain Cesar Azpilicueta has signed a two-year contract extension and the club have added Marc Cucurella and Kalidou Koulibaly to the squad.

The west London side are reportedly hesitant to meet Leicester's £80 million asking price for the French centre-back. They want to finalize the deal for less than the current world record fee for a defender, a record held by Manchester United for the £80 million they paid for Harry Maguire.

Chelsea set to reinforce squad in final weeks of transfer window

Thomas Tuchel looks to make more signings

Thomas Tuchel has confirmed that Chelsea are determined to reinforce their squad in the final weeks of the transfer window. However, the German claims that the Blues will be prudent in their transfer affairs and will not panic in the face of an impending transfer deadline.

The Blues manager said in a press conference (via ESPN):

"We could strengthen our squad in depth. It's one thing that you wish for and it's another that's possible. We're looking for top quality and top personalities"

"We'll not panic and we will not try to sign players we're not 100% convinced. All signings so far are fantastic signings and will help us."

Tuchel also addressed the need for another central defender. He added:

"We could use one more central defender if you look at the numbers... we play with a back three."

Chelsea will take on Leeds United on Sunday, August 21, in their next league fixture.

