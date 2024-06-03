Ansu Fati breaks silence on Barcelona future after unsuccessful Brighton loan spell

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has opened up on his future at the club following a rather underwhelming loan spell at Brighton & Hove Albion. The 21-year-old had joined the Premier League side on a season-long loan deal.

Fati registered just four goals and an assist in 27 games across competitions for Brighton. Just two of those goals came in the league - where Brighton finished 11th - while the three other goal contributions came in six games in the UEFA Europa League.

Following the expiry of his loan spell - the attacker is all set to return to his former club. As per transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Fati is intent on success with the Blaugrana, telling Mundo Deportivo:

"My plan is clear. I want to succeed at Barcelona."

It's pertinent to note that the 21-year-old missed 13 games across competitions due to a calf injury and didn't come off the bench in four others. Having been plagued by injuries throughout his Barca career, he would have hoped for better luck at Brighton, but that wasn't to be the case.

How has Ansu Fati fared with Barcelona?

Having made his first-team debut way back in the 2019-20 season, Ansu Fati has largely flattered to deceive at Barcelona due to a a combination of injuries and poor form.

In 112 games across competitions, he returned rather modest numbers of 29 goals and 10 assists. Fati has missed 106 games across competitions for club and country due to injury before his loan spell at Brighton.

In the recently concluded 2023-24 season, Fati appeared just three times - all in La Liga - before he was loaned out to Brighton. In his absence, Xavi's side endured a trophyless campaign.

The Blaugrana finished behind La Liga winners Real Madrid in the league and also lost to their arch-rivals in the Supercopa Espana final earlier this year. In the UEFA Champions League, they were knocked out by PSG in the quarterfinals after leading 4-2 on aggregate in the second leg at home.

In the Copa del Rey, Xavi's side were knocked out by eventual winners Athletic Bilbao in the quarterfinals.