Ansu Fati receives massive injury setback, could miss rest of season - Reports

MARCA has reported that Ansu Fati's meniscus injury has not healed, and he will have to undergo a third surgery. He sustained the injury in a La Liga game against Real Betis late last year.

The Barcelona teenager had surgery on November 9 and was expected to return in time for the Round of 16 clash with PSG in the Champions League. However, that did not happen, and the 18-year-old had to go under the knife for another surgical intervention in February.

But as luck would have it, Ansu Fati faced complications in his recovery, which has necessitated a third surgery. That effectively rules the Barcelona winger out for the season, and Ansu Fati could also miss the Euro 2020 tournament later this summer.

It's likely that Ansu Fati will have to undergo surgery for the third time. His recovery is not going well.



How has Ansu Fati fared this season

Ansu Fati was one of the rare sparks in Barcelona's indifferent start to their 2020-21 campaign under new manager Ronald Koeman.

The young Spaniard, seemingly continuing from where he left of last season, scored five goals and made four assists in only ten appearances and was the La Liga's Player of the Month in September.

However, since then, Ansu Fati has faced an extended spell on the sidelines. Following his latest injury setback, he could play no further part this campaign as Barcelona look to mount an unexpected La Liga title challenge.

After arriving, I never wanted to leave Barcelona: Ansu Fati

Ansu Fati has made a fabulous start to life at Barcelona after a breakthrough 2019-20 campaign that saw him score eight times in 33 games across competitions.

With Ronald Koeman providing him more game-time this season to accelerate his development, Ansu Fati rose up to the challenge, winning the NxGn 2021 award by GOAL.

In a recent interview, the Spaniard talked about his initial difficulties before graduating from Barcelona's famed La Masia academy to the first team. He had said:

"Barcelona signed my brother first and then me. It was difficult for me to come to Barcelona because I had been in Seville my entire life. My friends took good care of me. However, it was difficult for me to get here, but after arriving (here), I never wanted to leave."

The Spaniard also talked about the adulation he has received from fans after his Blaugrana debut last season and the challenge to live up to that hype.

"When it was the boom period after my debut, I didn't look at social media too much, because I knew people would be talking about me," the Spaniard added. If you buy into that talk too much, you don't perform in the same way. Besides, reaching the first-team and making your debut isn't the most difficult thing, the real challenge is to be there for many years."