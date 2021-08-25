Ansu Fati returns to training with Barcelona teammates

Barcelona attacker Ansu Fati has spent the last eight months on the sidelines due to a terrible injury he picked up last year. But it now appears the 18-year-old has triumphed over the setback and could be seen back in action very soon.

The attacker has returned to training with the squad and Barcelona have made the announcement in a statement posted on their official website on Tuesday.

Image: Ansu Fati has returned to training this morning. 😍 [fcb] pic.twitter.com/X08kzurIlS — barcacentre (@barcacentre) August 24, 2021

The statement read:

"The second session of the week on Tuesday saw an important new face: Ansu Fati completed part of the session with the rest of the squad as he continues his recovery from the injury he sustained in a match against Betis back in November 2020.

"As part of his recovery, Ansu Fati will alternate between individual sessions and sessions with the rest of the squad."

It was great news for Barcelona fans as Ansu Fati was reunited with the group once again. The attacker was able to complete part of the training session with his colleagues as he enters the final stretch of his recovery process.

The 18-year-old picked up a knock during Barcelona's 5-2 victory over Real Betis in November last year. He tore his medial meniscus and had to undergo surgery. He was initially ruled out for four months but a couple of relapses added even more days to his recovery time.

2 - Barcelona's Ansu Fati is the first player ever to score more than one Champions League goal before turning 18. Talent. pic.twitter.com/pB2KaTU264 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 20, 2020

Ansu Fati enjoyed a brilliant start to the 2020/2021 campaign, putting up spectacular performances and bagging five goals and four assists in 10 games before getting injured. So far, the winger has spent 305 days on the sidelines, missing a whopping 47 games in the process, as per Transfermarkt.

The attacker has been out of action since November 2020

When will Ansu Fati return to play for Barcelona?

Barcelona surely won't rush Ansu Fati back into action. The attacker will certainly miss the clash with Getafe this weekend and will likely not be called up by Spain for the upcoming international fixtures as well.

According to reports, the 18-year-old could return to the pitch in mid-September. That means he could get the chance to feature in the La Liga clash with Sevilla on Matchday 4.

