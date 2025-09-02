Anthony Gordon makes feelings clear about Alexander Isak joining Liverpool as he shares message after ‘what’s gone on’ in transfer saga

Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon has sent a message to Alexander Isak after the striker joined Liverpool on deadline day. The Englishman wished the 25-year-old luck in his Anfield career, and added that it was a pleasure to play with him at St. James' Park.
Isak joined Liverpool for a Premier League record £125 million on deadline day after forcing the transfer. The striker refused to play or train with Newcastle United this summer and was adamant about leaving the club.
The Magpies' statement announcing the transfer described the mood at the club, as they were furious with the striker. They announced the transfer with just two sentences, which read:
“Newcastle United can announce the sale of striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool for a significant British record transfer fee. The Sweden international joined the Magpies from Real Sociedad in 2022 and made 109 appearances in all competitions.”
However, their winger Gordon wished him well on Instagram and posted:
“Regardless of the situation & what’s gone on, it’s been a pleasure to play with you. One of the best chemistries I’ve had on the pitch and more importantly a great person and teammate. I wish you nothing but the best brother.”
Gordon and Isak played 84 matches together at Newcastle United, combining for 10 goals. They played a key role in the Carabao Cup win last season, ending the club's 56-year trophy drought.
Alexander Isak delighted to join Liverpool from Newcastle United
Alexander Isak spoke to the Liverpool website after sealing his Premier League record move and admitted that it was a long journey to reach the club. He was proud to join the Premier League champions and said:
“I feel amazing. It’s been a long journey to get here. But I’m super-happy to be a part of this team, this club and everything it stands for. It’s something I’m proud of and I’m really looking forward to it. I’m just happy it’s done and that I can get back to work. I’m looking forward to seeing my teammates and the fans, and getting back out there.”
“I think I have a lot to give, I think I have a lot to improve. I’m a striker but I always want to give as much as possible to the team, mainly goals but much more than that as well. I want to win everything. Yeah, [as simple as that].”
Isak is expected to make his debut for Liverpool when they face Burnley on Sunday, September 14. He will now join the Sweden national team for their matches against Slovenia and Kosovo, before starting his training with the Reds.