Anthony Gordon makes feelings clear about Newcastle facing Liverpool next in ‘wild’ atmosphere due to Alexander Isak transfer saga 

Anthony Gordon has made his feelings clear ahead of Newcastle United's upcoming Premier League match against Liverpool. The English winger warned that the atmosphere will be wild when Newcastle hosts the Reds at St. James’ Park amid the ongoing Alexander Isak transfer saga.

Newcastle were held to a goalless stalemate in their Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday, August 16. Gordon deputized for Isak in the center-forward position after the latter wasn’t included in Eddie Howe’s matchday squad.

Isak’s absence was seemingly felt by the Magpies, as Gordon, who led the attack against Villa, struggled in the position. Speaking to TNT Sports after the draw with Villa, Gordon admitted that the situation surrounding Isak has tested the Newcastle squad.

“It has been difficult because we’re such a tight knit group," Gordon said. "So for that to almost… We’ve never had any problems publicly so that being the first thing that’s happened has tested us, but you’ve seen today we’ve still got that spirit and togetherness. We work on it every day and it’s never going to go away regardless of individuals, we’re a top group and our togetherness is top and it always will be.”

When asked if Isak’s absence could make their group stronger, Gordon stated hat the team already boasts unity while sending a warning to Arne Slot's side.

“Yeah it can [make us more together], but like I said we’re so together anyway. Things like this can test you and make you better in the end and I think that’s going to be the case. I think with everything that’s gone on I’m sure the atmosphere is going to be a bit wild [against Liverpool]. I’m just excited to see the home fans again and get back in the stadium, it’s going to be a top game,” Gordon added.

Liverpool have been hot on Alexander Isak’s heels in the course of the summer transfer window, although their £110 million offer for the Swede was reportedly rejected.

“We look forward to it” – Eddie Howe on Newcastle’s Premier League clash with Liverpool

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe somewhat echoed the sentiments of winger Anthony Gordon during the post-match press conference of their 0-0 draw with Aston Villa. Howe acknowledged Liverpool’s strength but expressed his confidence in going head-on with the Premier League Champions.

He told TNT Sports:

“It’s always spicy against Liverpool, there’s a history with the fixture anyway, Newcastle vs. Liverpool, it’s been an unbelievable fixture over the years, Premier League years. So we look forward to it. We respect them when we know how good they are. But hopefully, on the back of today, we’re ready for it.”

Newcastle will host the Reds at St. James’ Park for their second Premier League match of the 2025/26 season on August 25.

