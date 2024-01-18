Anthony Martial's agent details Manchester United attacker's transfer plans amid recent exit rumours

Manchester United forward Anthony Martial's agent has provided an update on the player's future at the club.

The French forward has less then six months left in his contract, and speculation has began about where he will extend his stay, leave for free in the summer or exit in the ongoing January transfer window.

Amidst rumours of a move to Fenerbahce gathering momentum, Martial's agent has said (via Sky as reported by The United Stand on X) that the player will stay at Old Trafford till June. Here's the post:

Martial has not played for United since the 3-0 defeat Premier League defeat to Bournemouth in the Premier League at Old Trafford on December 9, 2023. He came down with an illness and only recently returned to training.

Before that, he made 19 appearances across competitions this season, most of them off the bench, registering two goals and as many assists. He's on a £250,000 per-week wage at the club, as per Sportrac, and in the final six months of his contract at the club.

English journalist David Ornstein had earlier reported (via Teamtalk) that United have decided against extending the Frenchman's contract. Manchester Evening News followed up on that report (via Teamtalk) claiming that United had received an offer from Turkish side Fenerbahce, which could be Martial's next potential destination.

Sky was the latest to provide an update on the situation (via Teamtalk) that Fenerbahce are pushing to sign Martial on loan instead of making a permanent deal. Given his agent's latest comments, though, it would seem that his move to Turkey now stands on thin ice.

Anthony Martial training alone at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has reportedly made Anthony Martial train alone post his return from an illness. The Dutch boss apparently feels that Martial is not match-fit yet, so he has made him train away from the first team.

While that alone is not concerning news, other events taking place at the club have made fans ponder about the possible reason behind this alleged decision. Ten Hag made Jadon Sancho train away from the first team for four months due to alleged differences and disciplinary concerns with the manager. It ended with Sancho being loaned out in January to Borussia Dortmund.

With the Manchester United hierarchy now also reportedly keen to offload Martial, a possible conjecture in fans' minds is whether Ten Hag is taking the Sancho route with the French forward as well.