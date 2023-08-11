Antoine Griezmann chooses Julio Rodriguez as one of his ideal OFs in Baseball, MLB star responds 

Antoine Griezmann chose Julio Rodriguez as his ideal outfielder in baseball, with the Seattle Mariners' star responding on social media.

The Atletico Madrid attacker was asked about his ideal outfielders in the MLB and the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner came up with three names. Apart from Rodriguez, he also named Atlanta Braves' Venezuelan star Ronald Acuna Jr., and San Diego Padres' Dominican star Fernando Tatis Jr.

Rodriguez reacted to Griezmann's comments as he reposted the Instagram post on his story, adding two emojis.

Julio Rodriguez reacted to Antoine Griezmann's comments

Griezmann is one of the finest footballers of the modern era. Despite being a supremely creative player, the Frenchman also doesn't shy away from putting in the dirty work on the field, often backtracking to help out the defence. He has played for clubs like Real Sociedad, Atletico Madrid, and Barcelona during his career.

Girezmann played a starring role when France won the World Cup back in 2018. The 32-year-old has so far played 121 matches for Les Bleus at the international level.

Antoine Griezmann reflected on his Barcelona stint

Antoine Griezmann arrived at Barcelona back in 2019 as one of the best attackers in world football. However, the Frenchman never fully flourished to his full potential during his stint at the Catalan club.

Griezmann made 102 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 35 goals and providing 17 assists across competitions. He was recently asked about his stint at the Catalan club and Griezmann replied, saying (via Barca Universal):

“It was a complicated first year, as a substitute, not playing, another system, another position… I had to get used to all that. I liked my second year, I enjoyed it."

The Frenchman is currently in his second stint as an Atletico Madrid player after returning to the Madrid-based outfit from Barca. He remains an important player for his club and country.