Antoine Griezmann could return to Barcelona due to uncertainty surrounding Diego Simeone's future: Reports

Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann, who is currently on loan from Barcelona, could reportedly return to Camp Nou if Diego Simeone leaves Atletico this summer.

Griezmann, who joined the Blaugrana for a €120 million fee in 2019, has been struggling to maintain his status as one of the best forwards around. Following his disastrous two-season spell at Barcelona, he was loaned out to Atletico Madrid ahead of the 2021-22 campaign.

However, the return to his old club has not been as fruitful as many had anticipated. The 30-year-old has only scored eight times in 22 games across all competitions this season, which has been way below expectations.

The Red and Whites are reportedly not convinced with the player’s performances and could look to get rid of him next summer. According to El Nacional, the Frenchman’s spell at the Wanda Metropolitano could prematurely conclude at the end of the 2021-22 season.

As per Griezmann’s contract, Atletico can only keep him at the club if they use him in 50% of the matches he’s available in. Once they meet that criteria, they can activate the €40million purchase option included in his contract. If the purchase clause is not activated, the 2018 World Cup winner will return to his parent club Barcelona.

Atletico coach Diego Simeone is fond of Griezmann and would want him to continue at the club. However, considering the poor form Los Rojiblancos have endured this season, even the coach’s future is up in the air. Unless Simeone extends his stay at the Wanda Metropolitano, Griezmann might have to book a flight back to Catalonia for next season.

The club from the Spanish capital have already started window shopping for strikers. Darwin Nunez and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are currently their top options, but they are leaning more towards the former due to his exposure to Spanish football.

Xavi would not mind having Griezmann back at Barcelona

Barcelona are reportedly unwilling to bring Griezmann back to Camp Nou, as they intend to use his €40 million transfer fee to sign new players. Their coach Xavi, however, does not have a problem with the 2018 World Cup winner’s arrival.

The former Barca midfielder believes Griezmann's work rate will help his team and the player will effortlessly slot into his system. Irrespective of what the outcome is in the end, it is likely to be a win-win for Xavi and his beloved Blaugrana.

