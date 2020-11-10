Antoine Griezmann's former agent accuses Lionel Messi of running 'regime of terror' at Barcelona

Eric Olhats, the former agent of Antoine Griezmann, has claimed that Lionel Messi is not pleased with the presence of the Frenchman in Barcelona. The Argentinean has been at the receiving end of criticism from former manager Quique Setien, who stated that the six-time Ballon d’Or winner is difficult to manage.

However, current boss Ronald Koeman has publicly denied the charges. Lionel Messi continues to be Barcelona’s most important player more than a decade after rising through the ranks at Camp Nou. The Catalans have every chance of getting back to their previous heights as long as the outstanding Argentinean continues to lead them forward.

However, there’s no denying that Lionel Messi wields great influence at Barcelona. The departures of Setien and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, both of whom had strained relations with the club captain, are a testament to the fact.

Lionel Messi controls everything at Barcelona, claims Olhats

Lionel Messi does not want Griezmann in Barcelona, according to Olhats

Olhats scouted Griezmann when the French forward was just 13 and helped bring him to Real Sociedad. The Frenchman appeared 201 times for La Real, before joining Atletico Madrid and finally arriving at Barcelona in 2019. However, Griezmann has failed to hit top form for the Blaugrana so far.

Olhats seemed to hint that Lionel Messi is the reason behind the Frenchman's struggles at Camp Nou.

"Antoine arrived at a club with serious problems where Messi controls everything. He is both emperor and monarch and wasn't happy with Antoine's arrival. His attitude has been deplorable, it has made him feel [displeasure]."

Olhats: Griezmann's confidence suffered when he joined Barcelona because "Messi didn't speak to him and didn't pass him the ball." https://t.co/p3YyXCpf7B — beIN SPORTS USA (@beINSPORTSUSA) November 10, 2020

Olhats also talked about Lionel Messi’s massive influence at Barcelona, going as far as to label it a 'regime of terror'.

Advertisement

"I have always heard Antoine say that he had no problems with Messi, but never the other way around. It is the regime of terror. Either you are with him, or you are against him."

Griezmann’s former agent believes that Messi is trying to create a strained environment in the Barcelona squad. Olhats revealed that Griezmann is a person who loves playing football and does not like to get into conflicts.

"Griezmann is only going to try to solve his problems on the field, nothing more. He will never enter into conflict with anyone. He is not like that, at all. And it is not for lack of courage or personality. He loves football and nothing else, he does not want to get into disputes with anyone. As soon as he is on the field, he is happy. For him, it is useless to go to battle."

📸 | Just your daily reminder Messi is still the G.O.A.T

Coming on in the 2nd half against Betis



✅Made sure a grateful griezmann scored

✅Scored an open goal to start off his pichichi campaign

✅Bagged a pen 😉

✅Made sure Barca won all 3 points

✅Made culé's celebrate pic.twitter.com/mdFpsSCyS7 — BarçaTimes (@BarcaTimes) November 9, 2020

Lionel Messi has already flexed his muscles against Setien and Bartomeu this year. Will Griezmann be third on the line?