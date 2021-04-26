Antoine Griezmann says he is happy to play out of position for a club like Barcelona

Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann has explained that he is glad to be playing for the Blaugrana, even though he isn’t getting to play in his favored role.

Griezmann has been part of a front two for Barcelona that has done well in recent months. The 3-5-2 system used by Ronald Koeman has a good balance and has resulted in a good run of form.

Griezmann’s brace for Barcelona saw the Blaugrana come from behind against Villarreal on Sunday and close the gap on Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at the top of the table in La Liga.

Antoine Griezmann in 2021 so far:



⚽️ 13 Goals

🎯 9 Assists



22 Goal contributions, and we're only in April 😳 pic.twitter.com/TcDdOWWVCw — infosfcb (@infosfcb) April 25, 2021

When Griezmann was asked about his new role, he did not complain too much and said he was happy to work for the team and play for Barcelona.

"I try to be there, among the opposition centre-backs. I need to make space and create room for my team-mates,” Griezmann told LaLiga TV after the game.

"It's not my natural position, but I'm proud to be at Barcelona and play with these team-mates. Sometimes I'm asked to mark, other times I lead, but I always work for the team," he added.

Griezmann’s form a big reason behind Barcelona’s recent push

Antoine Griezmann’s recent form for Barcelona has been impressive as the Frenchman has scored six goals for them in the last seven games across competitions, after going nine games without a goal.

The Blaugrana have relied heavily on Lionel Messi’s goal-scoring this season, but Griezmann’s form has taken some of the pressure off the Argentine.

The duo have struck a good rapport in attack, as Koeman has found the right combination in midfield to unleash both Messi and Griezmann as the front two.

Apr 29: Barcelona vs. Granada



Victory for Barcelona will put them top of La Liga for the first time this season.



May 8: Barcelona vs. Atletico Madrid



This title race 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Q55dhc0wfb — B/R Football (@brfootball) April 25, 2021

The win against Villarreal was crucial as Barcelona can now go top of the table with a win, and can still afford to not win their game against Atletico Madrid when the two square off next month.

The important thing for them is they have their destiny in their own hands, and they could yet finish a season, that started poorly, with a league and cup double come May.