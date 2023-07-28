Antonela Roccuzzo appears to explain reason behind Lionel Messi’s new viral goal celebration 

Lionel Messi's partner Antonela Roccuzzo has provided context to the footballing icon's celebration during Inter Miami's 4-0 win over Atlanta United.

After scoring, Messi held his right hand out as if waiting for something to arrive. His wife hinted at the fact that the inspiration comes from the Marvel Universe superhero Thor.

The 36-year-old was found aiming the celebration at his sons, wife, and mother after scoring. What appeared to be a 'hold my beer' gesture turned out to be something entirely different.

According to Sport Bible, the World Cup winner's son, Thiago Messi's favorite superhero is the Avenger from Asgard. Popularly played by Chris Hemsworth in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he is often found stretching his arm out, calling to his hammer, Mjolnir.

Roccuzzo's Instagram story shows the Argentina skipper's celebration with a picture of Mjolnir underneath.

Messi marked his first start in Miami during the MLS outfit's clash against Atlanta United. The former Barcelona icon scored twice and provided an assist to help his side seal victory.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward scored a late 94th-minute winner against Cruz Arul on his debut for Inter Miami. It appears as though there is no stopping the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner at his new club.

When Antonela Roccuzzo reacted to Lionel Messi's World Cup triumph

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi

Inter Miami boss Gerardo Martino stated that winning the World Cup last year has taken a huge load off of Lionel Messi's shoulders (via GOAL). After a long wait, the former Barcelona man finally got his hands on the most prestigious honor in international football.

His wife Antonela Roccuzzo also understood what the footballing icon has been through in his quest to win the World Cup. After the final of the tournament, she wrote on her Instagram (via Hindustan Times):

"CHAMPIONS! I don’t even know how to start.. pride greater that we feel for you @leomessi thank you for teaching us to never give up, you have to fight to the end. We know what you suffered so many years, what you wanted to get!!! Let’s go Argentina."

On the night, Messi's brace helped Argentina to a 3-3 draw against France, following which the South American nation beat their opponents 4-2 on penalties.