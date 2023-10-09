Antonela Roccuzzo reacts as Lionel Messi is photographed with Argentinian rapper Nicki Nicole in Miami

Lionel Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo, has reacted to her partner being photographed alongside popular Argentine rapper Nicole Denise Cucco, known professionally as Nicki Nicole.

Nicole and Messi both hail from the city of Rosario in Argentina. In a recent interview, the songwriter revealed that her affiliation with the Barcelona legend goes back a long way. She told HOLA! USA in an exclusive interview:

"We Argentines support one another. Yeah, I know him. Luckily I know his family as well, since we’re both from Rosario."

Nicole posted a picture of herself with the 36-year-old forward on her Instagram story. Reacting to the image, in which the rapper called Messi the GOAT, Roccuzzo wrote along with two red heart emojis:

"Nicki."

Antonela Roccuzzo's Instagram story

Messi will go down, in many people's eyes, as the greatest footballer in history once he decides to hang up his boots. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner was instrumental in Argentina winning the World Cup in Qatar last year. He scored seven goals, including two in the final, and won the Golden Ball award.

Messi has won the UEFA Champions League four times, La Liga 10 times, and Ligue 1 twice. After completing a successful spell in Europe, Messi decided to join MLS outfit Inter Miami, where he's bagged 11 goals and five assists in 13 appearances so far.

Lionel Messi could return to Barcelona for proper send off - Reports

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi is eyeing a return to Barcelona in the January transfer window for a proper send-off, according to Spanish outlet AS.

The report claimed that the possibility of a dream return for the 36-year-old would only take place if Inter Miami failed to qualify for the playoffs. Following a 1-0 defeat to FC Cincinnati on the weekend, the Herons find themselves seven points behind ninth-placed DC United, thereby putting an end to their playoff hopes.

Before joining Inter Miami from PSG in the summer, the Argentina skipper revealed that he was considering a move back to Barcelona, which did not materialize.

During his 17-year-long stay at Camp Nou, Messi managed a staggering 778 appearances for the Blaugrana, bagging 672 goals and 303 assists across all competitions.