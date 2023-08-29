Antonela Roccuzzo reacts as Lionel Messi shares family snaps on Instagram

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo reacted with a heart emoji on her Instagram story to the legendary player's post containing photographs of his partner and their children.

The first picture in Messi's post features the couple seated beside each other, while the second sees the Argentina icon relaxing with two of his three sons.

Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi

Roccuzzo is a businesswoman, model, and social media influencer who tied the knot with the former Barcelona man in 2017. The couple share three children — Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

The 35-year-old also boasts an incredible following on social media. She has over 36 million followers on Instagram and constantly posts pictures with her husband and children.

This particular post comes after Inter Miami completed a 2-0 victory over the New York Red Bulls in an MLS fixture last weekend. The Argentine icon managed to get on the scoresheet as he scored a late 89th-minute goal to put the game beyond the opposition's reach.

Messi has had an ideal start to his career in the USA. He played an integral role in Inter Miami winning the Legaues Cup and their first-ever trophy in club history. The club will look forward to doubling their trophy count by defeating Houston Dynamo in the US Open Cup final on September 27.

"People in this city and this club have made it easy for us"- Lionel Messi on his family settling into life in Miami

Lionel Messi (via Getty Images)

Lionel Messi expressed gratitude towards the people and city of Miami for helping his family transition into life in the USA. The Barcelona legend decided to complete a move from Paris Saint-Germain to Inter Miami this summer.

He was also accompanied by his wife Antonela Roccuzzo, and three sons who needed adjusting to their new lives. Claiming that the process of adapting to Miami has been smoother than expected, Messi said (via si.com):

"People in this city and this club have made it easy for us. The fans, the people that I meet every day on the streets in the city where we are now... it's a spectacular city, and that's why I can live with happiness."

"We are in that adaptation period, the kids are going to school soon, and that will help to get to the end of that adjustment and get used to daily life. It's only a small period to complete the adaptation, but it's been much easier than we thought," he added.

On the football front, the former PSG star has had an incredible first month in the US. Messi has already scored 11 goals in just nine appearances, with one trophy to his name.