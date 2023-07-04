Antonela Roccuzzo sacrificed career in dentistry to dedicate herself to Lionel Messi and their kids: Reports

According to Voces Criticas, Antonela Roccuzzo sacrificed her career in dentistry to dedicate herself to Lionel Messi and their kids. Messi and Roccuzzo have been married since 2017 and have three kids: Thiago, Mateo and Ciro.

Roccuzzo was born in a more privileged family than Messi and has a university degree in dentistry as well. However, she decided to sacrifice her career and supported Lionel Messi to pursue his. Needless to mention, Messi went on to establish himself as one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game.

However, Roccuzzo's gesture is a testament to her humility. She also prefers to stay away from the spotlight. Despite having 36 million Instagram followers and Messi's immense fame, Roccuzzo prefers to stay low-key.

Antonela Roccuzzo posted emotional message after marrying Lionel Messi

While Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi have been long-term partners, the pair got married in 2017 in a wedding ceremony in Rosario, Argentina.

A handful of Messi's former Barcelona teammates, international teammates and their partners were in attendance. Roccuzzo posted ann emotional message after the ceremony, writing on Instagram:

"My Husband. Thanks to all our family and friends for joining us!!! We love you soooo much!!! #happiness#even. No beginning or end. You become part of my being in my words. You are here touching the center of my soul, Like an endless eclipse of sun and moon, Like the eternal of love in an alliance."

Roccuzzo added:

"I could make the sea meet the sky, To achieve the immensity that is in your flight. What gives me your look and your sleeplessness. Under the moon, when you dance in my dreams, I will love you, and you will love me, I love you without beginning or end. And it is our great love."

She also wrote:

"My angel of eternity #graciasabel."

Messi and Roccuzzo have since been happily married. The couple, though, will now move from Paris to Miami, as Messi is set to join MLS club Inter Miami after the expiration of his PSG contract.

