Antonela Roccuzzo shares adorable Christmas snap with Lionel Messi and kids on Instagram

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo has posted a picture of herself celebrating Christmas with the Argentina national team captain and their three children on Instagram.

Lionel Messi has been in a celebratory mood since last Sunday, December 18, when he led Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in Qatar. As always, his wife Antonela Roccuzzo has also been with him throughout the jollification in recent days.

Antonela and her three sons made their way onto the pitch after Messi won the World Cup with Argentina last weekend. The 35-year-old was spotted sharing heartwarming moments with his family at the Lusail Stadium in Doha that day.

The Messi family then flew back to Argentina to celebrate La Albiceleste's World Cup triumph with the fans. Following a few days of crazy partying, they now appear to have returned to the confines of their home in Rosario.

However, that does not mean they have stopped celebrating, with Christmas giving them another reason to be jolly. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar is only expected to return to training with his club after spending some time with his family over the festive period.

It appears the Christmas celebrations are in full swing in the Messi household if Antonela's Instagram account is to go by. The Argentine model shared an adorable picture of her family and wrote:

"Feliz Navidad [transl. Merry Christmas]."

Messi, Antonela, and their sons can be seen standing in front of a Christmas tree decorated with mostly white ornaments. The post has already garnered close to 4.4 million likes on the social media platform.

The forward is wearing a white Cuban collared shirt with red accents, along with white shorts and shoes. Antonela, on the other hand, is decked out in a gorgeous red dress, while the children have gone for a mostly black-and-white theme.

Messi's Argentina teammate Angel Di Maria notably commented with a heart emoji under the post. Meanwhile, Sergio Aguero wrote: "Kingpins."

Lionel Messi shares adorable video of Antonela Roccuzzo dancing

Antonela Roccuzzo notably shared a similar image of the Lionel Messi family in an Instagram story. Meanwhile, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner posted a cute video of his wife on his account.

In the video, a delightful Antonela Roccuzzo can be seen dancing to a Spanish song. Apart from having a drink in her hand, she is flaunting her red dress, while Lionel Messi appears to be seated.

The 35-year-old, though, will soon have to return to action for PSG in France. Les Parisiens will play their first Ligue 1 match in over a month against Strasbourg on Wednesday, December 28.

