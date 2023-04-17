Antonela Roccuzzo shows her love for PSG superstar Lionel Messi's Louis Vuitton campaign with brilliant Instagram reaction

Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo has reacted adorably to the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar’s latest Louis Vuitton campaign, “Horizons Never End”.

On April 14, Louis Vuitton’s latest campaign advertisement, featuring PSG ace Lionel Messi, was released. In the advert, the 35-year-old is seen with a Louis Vuitton trolley, getting ready to board a plane.

The Argentina icon then puts his feet up on the trolley and relaxes as he waits for his flight. In the final scene, he is seen walking alone towards the runaway, lugging the trolley along.

Just before releasing the video, Louis Vuitton dropped an image of Messi with his feet up on a Louis Vuitton trolley and his hand on a Louis Vuitton football. Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo seemingly fell in love with the picture, with her dropping not one, not two, but nine heart-eyes emojis (😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍) in the comments.

The image has been liked by over 1.1 million users on Instagram, while the campaign video has received over 2.9 million likes.

This is Lionel Messi’s second ad with Louis Vuitton in recent months. Just ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he worked with Cristiano Ronaldo to advertise Louis Vuitton’s World Cup trophy case.

The image, in which the legends are seen playing chess, has thus far received close to 43 million likes on Ronaldo’s page and over 32 million likes on Messi’s Insta handle.

When Cristiano Ronaldo’s girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez sent an adorable message to Lionel Messi and Antonela Roccuzzo’s son Thiago

On the occasion of Thiago Messi’s birthday in November 2020, Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo shared a heartwarming post on Instagram. She wrote:

“Happy birthday Thiago. I don't have the words to tell you everything you are to us. Always with a smile and that peace you transmit. We love you and I'll keep on kissing you, even if you don't like it.”

Cristiano Ronaldo’s partner Georgina Rodriguez, who follows Antonela Roccuzzo on Instagram, left a heartwarming message for Messi’s eldest.

Rodriguez wrote:

“How quickly they grow. Happy birthday!”

Roccuzzo appreciated the “Soy Georgina” star’s kind wish, as she replied to the Spanish-Argentine model’s comment with two heart emojis.

