Antonela Roccuzzo sums up relationship with Lionel Messi by adding special detail to her phone cover

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo showed her affection for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar. Roccuzzo recently shared a selfie on social media, where she could be seen sitting alongside Messi with the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy.

Messi played a starring role as La Albiceleste were crowned the world champions in Qatar. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner scored seven goals and provided three assists and won the Golden Ball.

He took photos with his teammates and family after the win. Roccuzzo also shared a special message for Messi, posting on Instagram

“World Champions. I don't even know how to start... What a great pride we feel for you @leomessi. Thank you for teaching us never to give up, that we have to fight until the end. Finally it was given to us; you are world champion. We know what you suffered for so many years. What you wanted to achieve this!"

Antonela Roccuzzo helped a fan meet Lionel Messi

A Lionel Messi fan, Polcan, waited outside the Argentine's house in France to meet the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar. However, the security personnel prohibited him from doing so.

On learning about the situation, Roccuzzo asked the security to keep the fans waiting. She then invited them over to meet Lionel Messi when the player was back from training.

Polcan posted an emotional message after his dream came true as he wrote on Instagram:

"Dreams come true, and today I fulfilled the dream of my whole life. The humility with which you received me, the simplicity. You are the best in all of history, but above all, an incredible person, and Antonela too, who did everything possible by literally making me enter her house, to fulfill my dream. I write this between tears and emotion, my whole body is still shaking. I love you dwarf, and thank you for this unforgettable moment."

Lionel Messi is in good form this season, registering 19 goals and 18 assists across competitions for the Parisians.

Poll : 0 votes