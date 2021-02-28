Antonio Cassano launches scathing attack on Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo

Antonio Cassano launched another astonishing attack on Juventus talisman Cristiano Ronaldo for his failure to inspire the Bianconeri to European glory. The former Real Madrid striker has been one of Ronaldo's biggest critics in recent years and was at it once again with his comments.

As quoted by Football Italia, Cassano took another jibe at Cristiano Ronaldo and pointed out that Juventus have been underwhelming in Europe after his arrival in Turin. The 38-year-old also went on to say that the Old Lady would win the Serie A title without his goalscoring exploits, as was the case before his arrival at the Allianz Stadium.

"He [Ronaldo] has another year left in his contract, Juventus signed him to win the Champions League, but they have had worst results since he arrived."

"They would have won Serie A titles also without him. It was the wrong project. For 120 years, winning was the only thing that mattered at Juventus. It is still an obligation, but they tried to change their skin with Sarri and Andrea [Pirlo]."

19 Serie A goals for @Cristiano this season 🎯 pic.twitter.com/PGIyqVaeVD — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 27, 2021

Cristiano Ronaldo has nothing to do with Pirlo's ideas at Juventus, says Cassano

FC Internazionale Milano v Tottenham Hotspur - UEFA Europa League Round of 16

Cristiano Ronaldo has been in stunning goalscoring form for Juventus this season despite their struggles. Under new manager Andrea Pirlo, the Bianconeri have blown hot and cold domestically and are in serious danger of surrendering their Serie A crown to Inter Milan.

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo's heroics, Juventus are currently seven points behind Antonio Conte's side. And Cassano believes the Portuguese star chose the wrong project as Pirlo's philosophy does not go hand in hand with his style of play.

"Ronaldo has nothing to do with Pirlo's ideas. He will carry on scoring because he can do it even sitting. He cuts inside from the left and can destroy the goal and his headers are unique."

"Andrea wants to build the action from the back, he wants to press high on the pitch. Ronaldo can decide games, but he doesn't participate much. I think he did badly in these years unless they manage to win the Champions League."

Juventus' 1-1 draw against Hellas Verona on Saturday came as a massive blow to their title hopes, as they dropped points when it mattered once again. Cristiano Ronaldo scored yet again, but Pirlo's side could only manage a point away from home and are left with a mountain to climb to retain their Serie A crown.