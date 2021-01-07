Antonio Cassano makes claim over Mino Raiola's dealings with Sir Alex Ferguson regarding Paul Pogba transfer

Former Real Madrid striker Antonio Cassano has claimed that Mino Raiola was only interested in making a profit while Paul Pogba was still a teenager at Manchester United.

Cassano, in his role as a pundit in Italy spoke to Bobo TV, stated that Raiola was looking for a bumper renewal for his client. He said:

“I know that when he still had to debut with Manchester United, Mino Raiola went to Ferguson asking him for a lot of money to get him to sign the contract. Ferguson asked the agent if he knew what kind of player Pogba was, and Raiola replied by saying no. He cared little, those were their requests and if they were not met they would go away. Without batting an eye, Ferguson ruled that Pogba could also go away.”

Paul Pogba departed Manchester United in 2012, joining Juventus on a free transfer. He made a name for himself in Turin and became one of the best midfielders on the continent before a world-record return to Old Trafford in 2016.

His form since returning to England has been a cause for concern, with inconsistency and off-field troubles plaguing the France international. The general consensus is that he has not maximised his abilities at Manchester United.

Comments by his agent have hardly helped matters. Paul Pogba once again found himself in the eye of the storm when Raiola claimed that his client's time at Old Trafford was over.

The 28-year-old came out to clarify that his focus is on helping Manchester United achieve their objectives.

Manchester United and the Paul Pogba conundrum

Manchester United find themselves at crossroads with Paul Pogba, and it is unkwown what their next step would be.

The France international would enter the final year of his contract next season, and it looks unlikely that he would be offered an extension.

If a transfer is not agreed before next summer, the Red Devils run the risk of losing him for free, which is a far from ideal proposition, considering his current value in the market.

On his day, Pogba is one of the best midfielders in the world but his failure to perform at an optimum on a regular basis has been a major source of consternation for fans of the club.

Considering comments made by his agent, as well as the player himself, it is safe to assume that the former Juventus man has his heart set on a move away. However, whether a buyer would come forth remains to be seen.